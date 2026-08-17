Man Utd’s Players Make Marcus Rashford Stance Clear—Can the Club Ignore Them?

Harry Maguire accepted that even though anything can still happen with the transfer window open, he and the rest of the Manchester United roster are adamant the club should keep Marcus Rashford this season.

The divisive forward has not made a competitive appearance for his boyhood club since he was frozen out by Ruben Amorim in December 2024. Neither Aston Villa nor Barcelona made Rashford’s loan spells permanent during those 20 months and the 28-year-old finds himself back with the first-team squad during preseason.

Michael Carrick has already opened the door to his former teammate, hailing him as potential difference-maker for a team trying to build upon last season’s third-place finish. That enthusiasm is shared by United’s players.

“Obviously the transfer window is still open,” Maguire conceded when speaking to assembled media after United’s final preseason friendly. “As players, we hope he [Rashford] stays because if he does, he is a big asset to have. He can improve us for sure. You saw when he came on, he threatened the backline really well. He could have scored. He’s a huge threat.

“I’ve played with Marcus for numerous years and I know that playing against him and playing with him in training is going to help us.”

The sporting arm of the club have made their stance abundantly clear. However, the ruthless business side have not definitively ruled out the prospect of offloading the team’s highest earner. Perhaps they should.

What Will Marcus Rashford Bring to Man Utd?

Marcus Rashford waited 20 months to make his unofficial return for Man Utd. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

One of the many unwanted legacies from Amorim’s disastrous reign at Old Trafford is a dearth of natural left wingers. Rashford was soon joined in his exile by Alejandro Garnacho as the Portuguese coach pushed for inside forwards to suit his 3-4-2-1 formation rather than traditional wide players. Carrick has since reverted to a 4-2-3-1 which requires the exact type of player his predecessor defenestrated.

United’s softly spoken manager gently asked for a new left winger heading into this summer’s transfer window. While the club prioritize a fresh left back and third central midfielder before even considering another attacking recruit, Rashford’s return could fulfill Carrick’s request.

Despite temporarily being handed United’s No. 9 shirt, Rashford is a classic left winger, comfortable offering width and cutting infield to take aim at goal. The jet-heeled speedster is also one of the most electric players in Europe. Rashford ranked as the fastest player across the entirety of La Liga last term. Bryan Mbeumo is swift across the turf on the right side or through the middle, but neither Matheus Cunha, nor Patrick Dorgu can count speed as one of their top assets.

Rashford is not a dexterous dribbler, he doesn’t take on his opposite defender often and when he does he’s often dispossessed. Yet, that straight-line speed and willingness to dart behind defensive rearguards without the ball gives United a new way of stretching opponents.

At Barcelona last season, he added a creative edge to his game. The assists soared because he was passing the ball to the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, but he also ranked as one of the division’s most prolific creator of chances, whether they were finished or not.

Marcus Rashford made his first appearance in a Man Utd squad since 2024 against Milan. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

To get to those tangible goals and assists, Rashford must first find himself in the right environment. The Mancunian is a self-confessed hot-house flower of a player, with his form inextricably linked to his mindset off the pitch. When he enjoyed the best scoring season of his senior career, racking up 30 goals across all competitions in 2022–23, he put it down to being in a “better headspace.”

“I was struggling at times with more mental things,” he explained of a disappointing campaign the year before. “That’s the biggest difference from last season.”

Rashford loved his life in Barcelona, soaking up the warm weather, relaxed media scrutiny and opportunities for fishing trips. That radiated out onto the pitch, where he impressed fans, his teammates and manager as a dual-threat in a top-flight winning team.

While it’s clear that a permanent stay in Spain was his preference, a return to the club he grew up supporting, especially with a locker room and dugout openly rooting for him, is not a terrible alternative.

Rashford once described Old Trafford as “so calming to me.” “For a kid who moved around a lot, it’s always felt like my home,” he reasoned. If the club’s hierarchy listen to the current roster, Old Trafford will remain Rashford’s home for at least another season.