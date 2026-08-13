Michael Carrick’s Review of Marcus Rashford Paints a Clear Picture

Michael Carrick’s positive review that Marcus Rashford has been “great” in the few days he’s been back at Manchester United suggests there is every possibility he enjoys a major role next season.

Rashford, having spent 18 months on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona since his last game for the Red Devils in Nov. 2024, reported for duty last weekend at the start of the club’s preseason stop in the Republic of Ireland.

He trained in the first half of the week ahead of the friendly against Leeds United at Dublin’s Croke Park on Wednesday. Lacking fitness after only two sessions, Rashford’s involvement was always unlikely and Carrick left him out of the squad along with Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martínez—the others who were last to return due to their involvement at the World Cup.

Rashford is more likely to feature when United have a slightly awkward reunion with former manager Ruben Amorim on Saturday, facing AC Milan in Poland. Carrick appears to have every faith that his squad will benefit from the 28-year-old being a part of it.

Rashford Gives ‘Something a Bit Different’

Rashford fits a profile Man Utd do not already have. | Edmund Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

According to Carrick, who spoke to ITV after the 1–1 draw with Leeds, Rashford has “come back great.” It’s a ringing endorsement for a player who was pushed out of contention by Amorim as a result of his perceived lack of application in training.

“He’s our player. He’s come back great, like any other player. I’ve known him a long time, he gives us something a bit different,” Carrick enthused.

“He’s been in great spirits since he’s been back. He’s been back [for] two or three days.”

It should quell some renewed criticism of his attitude that emerged in light of the tabloid press publishing pictures of Rashford appearing to drink beer and champagne while holidaying in the days prior to resuming training.

What Role Can Rashford Have at Man Utd?

Rashford was an observer for the friendly in Dublin. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

United never really replaced Rashford. Last season, his favored position on the left wing was shared by Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu. Even if the latter now looks to be a genuine option in an attacking role after transitioning from fullback and Cunha did an admirable job despite being suited to a central role, neither is a more natural fit than Rashford.

United were tipped to go into the transfer market for a left winger this summer, but crucially only if Rashford was to leave again. That he now seems set to stay is helpful, not just from a depth perspective, but also because it potentially allows resources to be focused on other parts of the pitch that still need strengthening—most notably central midfield, left back and striker.

Rashford wasn’t a regular starter for Barcelona last season, instead deemed the understudy to Raphinha. But he still contributed 28 goals and assists across all competitions. At his best in a United shirt, the homegrown forward has scored 20 or more goals in a season on three occasions, peaking at 30 during the 2022–23 campaign. No other player has done that for the club since 2013.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Carrick hand him a regular starting berth once more.