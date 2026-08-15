Three Takeaways As Ruben Amorim Returns to Haunt Soft-Centered Man Utd

Manchester United’s final preseason friendly of the summer ended in defeat as they were beaten 4–2 by AC Milan and their former manager Ruben Amorim in Poland.

An awkward reunion began superbly for the Red Devils, who raced into a lead through Harry Maguire’s towering header in the second minute. A bright start soon faded, however, and Milan notched a deserved equalizer via Samuel Chukwueze, before Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty just before the break.

Another quick start to the second half saw United restore their advantage, with Patrick Dorgu capitalizing on a woeful back pass. But they were again pegged back shortly afterward as Alphadjo Cissè arrived at the back post to fire into an empty goal—despite a hint of offside.

Pervis Estupiñán was fortunate to avoid a second yellow card on the hour and Milan took full advantage of their fortune, with a quick-fire double from Gonçalo Ramos and Ruben Loftus-Cheek condemning United to defeat at the hands of their old head coach.

United’s Uninspiring Performance

United’s defense underwhelmed. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

If United could bottle up the opening 15 minutes and consume it before every match next season, Michael Carrick would be very pleased. Not only did they have the opening goal within just two minutes, they started with admirable intensity for a preseason affair, pressing high and forcing the Rossoneri into mistakes.

But United were unable to maintain such vim and vigor as the first half progressed. Milan took complete control of possession and forced Senne Lammens into some smart saves before eventually grabbing their deserved equalizer—pouncing on one of many moments of sloppiness from those in white jerseys.

It was a similar story after the restart, with United taking just six minutes to find their second of the match, only to once again surrender their advantage. Ceding territory and failing to apply enough pressure to Milan players, they deservedly conceded to Cissè, after which some calamitous defending took the game from their grasp.

Of course, little can really be learned from preseason results and performances, but there will be one or two concerns for Carrick. United were far too porous defensively, while also failing to mount many sustained periods of pressure at the other end of the field.

Improvements are needed for the Premier League opener with newly-promoted Hull City next weekend.

More Penalty Pain for Fernandes

Fernandes was guilty of missing another spot kick. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Fernandes’s wayward penalty went unpunished in last Wednesday’s shootout victory over Leeds United in Dublin, but few expected another squandered spot kick from the club captain when handed an opportunity to score from 12 yards on the cusp of halftime.

The 31-year-old usually favors a stuttered run up, allowing him to react to the goalkeeper’s movement, but on this occasion he prioritized power. Unfortunately, it wasn’t matched by precision.

He hammered his penalty toward Lorenzo Torriani’s right-hand side, but failed to pick out the corner. The young Italian guessed correctly and comfortably rebuffed Fernandes’s strike.

Having failed to score two of his six spot kicks for United last season, back-to-back misses aren’t a great look just a week out from the new season. A few doubts will creep into his mind when he next strides up to the spot.

Marcus Rashford Returns

Marcus Rashford is a welcome sight for United supporters. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images.

Marcus Rashford made his last competitive appearance for United in December 2024, which many believed would be his final outing for his boyhood club. Milan boss Amorim was at the heart of a public feud which resulted in two separate loan spells to Aston Villa and Barcelona, but the arrival of Carrick has offered hopes of reintegration in Manchester.

Carrick’s recent review of Rashford’s return to team training was another step in the right direction, and Saturday marked his unofficial comeback as he played the final half-hour against the Italian giants.

Those closely watching the 28-year-old will not have been wowed by the substitute’s showing, with Rashford one of six changes on the hour mark which disrupted the Red Devils. But there was the odd reminder of his speed and tenacity in possession, including one dart in behind which should have really resulted in a comeback goal.

The first chapter on his road to redemption at United.