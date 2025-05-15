Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Premier League
Manchester United warm up for the Europa League final by visiting Chelsea in the Premier League on Friday evening.
The Red Devils were condemned to their 17th Premier League defeat of the season at home to West Ham United last time out, slumping to 16th in the standings with two games to spare. However, next Wednesday's European final with Tottenham Hotspur can help Ruben Amorim's side earn redemption in the form of silverware and Champions League qualification.
With nothing to play for domestically, Man Utd's penultimate Premier League clash will be nothing more than a training exercise. They will want to come through the encounter unscathed and with their dignity intact, with a draw or victory merely a bonus.
Here is how they could line up at Stamford Bridge with one eye on next week's trip to Bilbao.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Altay Bayındır has started the last two Premier League games but Amorim has insisted he wants players fresh for the Europa League final, with Onana potentially returning to the XI to earn some valuable minutes.
CB: Tyler Fredricson—Central defensive injuries are causing major issues for Amorim, who is without Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs, de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven. 20-year-old Fredricson could fill in for his third senior outing.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire was required from the bench during defeat at home to West Ham on Sunday and the towering defender could be promoted to the starting lineup to battle Chelsea's array of attacking threats.
CB: Luke Shaw—Shaw's minutes have been understandably managed since returning from yet another injury setback in early April, with the orthodox left back having only played more than an hour on two occasions this term.
RWB: Amad Diallo—Man Utd look instantly better with Amad in their starting lineup and the Ivorian could earn another run out at Chelsea. It remains unclear whether he will start the Europa League final or be utilised as an impact sub.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte are expected to be the midfield partnership in Bilbao, with Mainoo allowing them to be rested at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have been linked with signing the Englishman previously.
CM: Christian Eriksen—Eriksen is expected to depart Man Utd at the end of the term on a free transfer and could return to Ajax. The Denmark international is unlikely to feature too much against another former employer Tottenham on Wednesday and could start at Chelsea.
LWB: Harry Amass—The youngster has impressed during his appearances in the first team and Man Utd are eager to tie him to a new deal this summer. Stifling the likes of Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke will be the left back's biggest test yet, though.
RF: Mason Mount—Mount will return to Chelsea in improved form after three goals in his last three matches, including an exquisite brace during the Europa League semifinal second leg victory over Athletic Club.
ST: Chido Obi—With Joshua Zirkzee out for the season and Rasmus Højlund potentially rested, 17-year-old Obi could lead the line as he searches for a first senior goal. He's made seven appearances for Man Utd since his move from Arsenal.
LF: Alejandro Garnacho—Man Utd are not blessed with attacking options for Friday or the Europa League final and need some sizeable showings from Garnacho.