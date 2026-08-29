Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich: Premier League

After last week’s hiccup to start the 2026–27 Premier League season, Manchester United begin their home slate of fixtures against another newly promoted team.

Ipswich Town, like Hull City, exceeded expectations on Matchday 1 by beating Sunderland 2–1, and have built a roster that’s hardened to Premier League life. Thus, the Red Devils, especially after their toil on the Humber, may be in for a tricky encounter on Sunday afternoon against Gary O’Neil’s side.

Back-to-back defeats, given the opposition, would represent a disastrous start to Michael Carrick’s first full season in charge.

Here’s how the Red Devils could line up at Old Trafford.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich

Marcus Rashford could find himself in United’s starting lineup. | Sports Illustrated

GK: Senne Lammens—It looked like Man Utd had finally stumbled upon a long-term David de Gea successor in Lammens last season, and the Belgian is out to prove that his steady debut campaign was no fluke.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot is imperfect, and United may regret failing to upgrade at right back as the season progresses, but his endeavour and attacking instincts will be required against what will likely be a deep-lying Ipswich defense.

CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire was busy marking his own men during the defeat at Hull, and is bound to tested by the Tractor Boys’ summer striker arrival, Emersonn, who just about scored on his Premier League bow last weekend.

CB: Ayden Heaven—United are waiting for Lisandro Martínez to slot back in, but he isn’t ready just yet. So, it’ll be youngster Heaven partnering Maguire again.

LB: Luke Shaw—The Red Devils are in the market for a left back before the summer transfer deadline. If they strike gold, Shaw’s days as first-choice could be numbered.

CM: Youri Tielemans—Tielemans was poor on his Premier League debut for the club, but Carrick knows just how important the Belgian will be for Man Utd in fixtures like these throughout the season. He has to take the creative burden off Bruno Fernandes.

CM: Andrey Santos—The Brazilian wasn’t all that bad individually, although plenty are sceptical as to whether a Santos-Tielemans partnership is viable. It’ll come under scrutiny again on Sunday.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo was effective as a No. 9 last season, but Amad Diallo’s absence will likely force him over to the right flank.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—It was a quiet start for the reigning PFA Players’ Player of the Year at the MKM Stadium, so Fernandes will be keen to start ticking over in Gameweek 2. Opposing teams are aware that taming the Portuguese playmaker goes a long way to nullifying United as a collective.

LW: Marcus Rashford—After appearing in a Manchester United shirt for the first time since December 2024 last weekend, Rashford may go one better and start for the Red Devils on Sunday. The winger impressed off the bench at Hull City, creating four chances in the second half. Only Morgan Rogers (five) created more across the opening weekend.

ST: Matheus Cunha—Benjamin Šeško will continue to be eased back into action after recovering from a shin injury, and the striker-less shape should work better with runners on either side of Cunha.