Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Sabah: Sesko Returns to Spearhead Attack

Manchester United’s first Champions League campaign since 2023–24 kicks off at Old Trafford against Sabah from Azerbaijan, with a rapid rise this decade culminating in a berth in Europe’s premier club competition for the first time.

The Red Devils are thus being eased back into the big time, as Michael Carrick attempts to expertly manage a roster that still has holes in defense after the last two summers were spent rebuilding the attack and midfield.

United’s start to the Premier League season has been inauspicious at best, and they threw away a victory at Everton on Sunday. The initial retreat after scoring, then poor game management after retaking the lead late on, proved costly, although they were undone by a superb Ainsley Maitland-Niles strike deep into stoppage time.

They’re now preparing to face Azerbaijani opposition for the first time ever, and here’s the team Carrick could pick for Thursday’s Champions League bout.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Sabah

Carrick may have an eye on the Manchester derby that follows.

Pick Your Man Utd Starting XI!

GK: Senne Lammens—The Belgian goalkeeper is preparing to make just his second appearance in this competition, playing once for Royal Antwerp in the Champions League in 2023–24.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot is hardly the most experienced of Champions League performers, despite spending his entire senior career with Porto, AC Milan and Man Utd, clubs with 12 historic triumphs between them. The fullback has made just 14 appearances in this competition.

CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire is one of several on this roster who were part of Man Utd’s previous Champions League adventure. It ended early, as the Red Devils finished last in their group.

CB: Ayden Heaven—Lisandro Martínez was an injury concern entering the new season, and the United boss may not fancy taking a chance with the Manchester derby on the horizon.

LB: Patrick Dorgu—While the Dane has primarily been used higher upfield since Carrick took charge, Shaw’s need to rest means Dorgu could slide back into Man Utd‘s defense on Thursday.

CM: Mason Mount—The Englishman was back on the bench at the weekend, and he could be ready to get an hour under his belt here as Carrick rotates his midfield options.

CM: Andrey Santos—This is a new-look pivot for the Red Devils, with Santos starting for the first time since the opening weekend of the season.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—He may have scored wonderfully on Sunday, but United currrently aren’t getting enough from Mbeumo down the right flank. The former Brentford star has consistently looked more at ease in a central role since joining the club.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes has produced a couple of duds on either side of his hat-trick against Ipswich Town to start the season. He does have a good record in this competition, though, notching 15 goal contributions in 19 games.

LW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford was an injury concern from the Everton game, but the resurgent Englishman has trained as normal ahead of the match and looks poised to retain his place down the left flank after an impressive showing on Merseyside.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—Šeško has understandably been eased back in after recovering from a shin injury, and he scored his first goal off the bench at the weekend. Surely he’s ready to start now?