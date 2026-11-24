In truth, there was little to discern from Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial debut with Manchester United that we didn’t already know. The contest with Liverpool was ultimately spoiled by the Argentine’s center back pairing, with a Matthijs de Ligt misjudgment leading to Leny Yoro’s sending off within 10 minutes. The Red Devils eventually fell to a 4–0 defeat.

So, plenty will suggest that the new manager’s reign really gets underway on Wednesday evening, as United take on Sporting CP on Matchday 5 of the Champions League league phase.

It’s been an up-and-down continental campaign so far for United, who are three points worse off than their upcoming opponents despite staging a quite remarkable comeback against Roma in Michael Carrick’s penultimate game in charge.

Here’s how the teams could line up in the Portuguese capital.

Sporting CP Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Sporting have drifted away from Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 since the Portuguese left for United in November 2024, and they’re now onto their third permanent manager since Amorim departed.

Paulo Fonseca has been at the helm for just two matches after leaving Lyon, deploying a 4-2-3-1.

This Sporting team has lost key personnel in recent transfer windows, including Vitkor Gyökeres, Morten Hjulmand and Ousmane Diomande. They’re reliant on Colombian international Luis Suárez on the goalscoring front, as well as the thrust supplied by Maxi Araújo and Nestory Irankunda down the left-hand side.

Two players dealing with injuries, Zeno Debast and Nuno Santos, have both returned to training ahead of United’s visit.

Sporting CP predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Silva; Fresneda, Quaresma, Inácio, Araújo; Andersen, Altimira; Catamo, Zalazar, Irankunda; Suárez.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting CP

Matheus Cunha was the protagonist of United’s comeback victory over Roma, but with adrenaline coursing through his veins, the Brazilian picked up a second yellow card in the closing stages, meaning he’s suspended for Wednesday’s match.

In his absence. Pochettino could turn to Joshua Zirkzee with Benjamin Šeško still out injured. The Dutchman came on at halftime on Sunday, and may be one the new manager leans on after not getting much of a look-in under Carrick.

De Ligt’s shoddy performance at Anfield means he just can’t be in the team on Wednesday, yet Pochettino could opt for three center backs and potentially adopt a 3-4-2-1. It’s a system the Argentine used for a period with the USMNT, and had up his sleeve while he was in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Patrick Dorgu and Amad Diallo could operate as wingbacks, with Luke Shaw an option off the bench after being named in the 22-man traveling roster.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martínez; Amad Tielemans, Mainoo, Dorgu; Fernandes, Mbeumo; Zirkzee.