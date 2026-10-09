Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham: Baleba Makes Red Devils Debut

The extended international break allowed Michael Carrick to breathe, reset and prepare for the hectic run of fixtures that lie ahead for his Manchester United team.

The heavily scrutinized Red Devils boss can feel his seat starting to warm at Old Trafford, even if he rightfully laughed off sack talk before the break.

Carrick inspired Man Utd to a third-place finish and a return to the Champions League last season, and his first full campaign at the helm was always going to bring about stiffer challenges. He hasn’t coped particularly well thus far, but the first block of five league outings was merely the opening act in a long 2026–27 season.

Still, he’ll be feeling the pressure when a worse-off Tottenham Hotspur visit the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday. For many, this is a contest Carrick simply cannot lose.

Here’s how Man Utd could line up against bottom-of-the-table Spurs this weekend.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham

Carlos Baleba is expected to make his Man Utd debut.

GK: Senne Lammens—It was a busy break for Lammens in Thibaut Courtois’s absence, and the Belgian goalkeeper returns to Manchester keen to quieten the likes of Paul Scholes.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot looks set to be Man Utd’s steady and unspectacular right back option for another season. The versatile Noussair Mazraoui is operating in reserve.

CB: Harry Maguire—While Leny Yoro impressed on the international stage for France, he’s unlikely to work his way into Carrick’s plans for Spurs’ visit.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez saw compatriot Cristian Romero pick up his fourth Premier League red card in this fixture last season, and he heads into this contest having said a tearful goodbye to Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires.

LB: Luke Shaw—After an injury-free 2025–26, Shaw dealt with a fitness setback during the first month of the new season, and it cost Man Utd. Possession dynamics just aren’t as smooth when he’s out of the team, with Carrick forced to fit a square peg in a round hole. The position will be addressed in January.

CM: Carlos Baleba—The signs are pointing toward the third of Man Utd’s midfield arrivals making his debut this weekend. Baleba has impressed in training and was involved in a friendly against Lausanne-Sport over the break. He’ll be up against a Spurs midfield tandem that set the Lilywhites back almost $250 million.

Pick Your Man Utd XI!

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—While Mainoo withdrew from international duty, the dynamic young midfielder is expected to be fit for Spurs’ visit. There’s potential for him to develop a stellar relationship with the physically impressive Baleba in midfield.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—With Amad Diallo out of action, we’ll likely see Mbeumo start down the right again. The role doesn’t get the best out of him, but he loves playing against Spurs. In 10 meetings, Mbeumo’s scored six times.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—The reigning PFA Player of the Year is waiting for his season to ignite, and you get the feeling that a vulnerable Spurs outfit could allow Fernandes to flourish at Old Trafford.

LW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford is an injury concern after pulling out of the England camp. Like Mainoo, though, there’s an expectation that he won’t miss any time for the Red Devils. The winger is still waiting for his first goal since Carrick brought him back into the fold.

ST: Matheus Cunha—Benjamin Šeško is set to miss out due to injury, so Cunha will lead the line again. The Brazilian is yet to convince as the leader of Man Utd’s attack, but he did rescue a point for the Red Devils at Fulham before the break.