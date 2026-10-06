Five Left Backs Man Utd Should Consider to Replace Luke Shaw

Manchester United’s roster rejuvenation will be a three-year process, ignited by a wretched 2024–25 campaign that concluded with the humiliation of losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

The Red Devils subsequently embarked on an transformation in attack, spending more than $200 million on three forwards, including two who ranked among the Premier League’s sharpest during the the preceding campaign.

Then came a new midfield after Michael Carrick inspired a third-place finish and a return to the Champions League, having replaced Ruben Amorim at the start of the year. While domestic rivals have laughed in the face of financial constraint, none more so than their guilty-as-charged neighbors, United offered at least a semblance of frugality when reshaping the central engine room.

But some have pondered, given the added rigors of European soccer and heightened expectations, whether INEOS has sold the new manager short. Holes remain in this United roster, particularly in defense, and there was an expectation that reinforcements would arrive late in the summer window.

But no such moves were made, and trouble is brewing at left back. Luke Shaw is 31 and has entered the final year of his contract after a surprising injury-free season in 2025–26. Although the veteran remains useful, Carrick is relying on his body to hold up despite the extra games.

The existing alternatives are underwhelming, hindering United’s dynamics in possession, but the club will have another chance to add superior cover or a potential usurper in the winter.

Here are five left backs United could target in 2027.

Alejandro Balde

Balde has lost his way at Barcelona. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Alejandro Balde genuinely looked like Jordi Alba’s long-term successor and one of Europe’s premier left backs when he was breaking through at Barcelona. Balde was particularly excellent during the club’s La Liga-winning campaign of 2022–23, when he notched six assists in 33 games.

An Achilles injury sustained at the start of 2024 meant he was playing catch-up after Hansi Flick replaced Xavi Hernández, but he still made 32 league appearances in Flick’s first season, and wasn’t completely discarded by the German last term.

The Barça boss has pivoted to alternatives at left back over the past 12 months, though, with Balde’s attitude and focus being called into question. His relationship with Flick has become strained, and it seems as if a departure for the 22-year-old next year is inevitable, especially with Xavi Espart emerging for the Blaugrana at the start of the new season.

Balde was linked with Manchester United in the summer and he would be the big-name coup capable of intriguing the fanbase. There’s much to like about the Spaniard, but the Red Devils should tread with caution. There’s a reason he’s been demoted under Flick, and why he only has seven Spain caps to his name, last playing for his country as long ago as 2023.

Rayan Aït-Nouri

Man Utd reportedly could‘ve signed Aït-Nouri in the summer. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

While the likes of Denis Law and Peter Schmeichel have played on both sides of the Manchester divide, rarely do the two clubs engage in transfer discussions.

Frédéric Veseli was the last of first-team age to directly switch allegiances in 2012, but he failed to make a Premier League appearance for either club.

United cast their net relatively wide during the left-back search late in the summer window, but local options were explored, too. City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri came under consideration, and BBC Sport reports that United could have signed the Algerian if they wanted to.

They ultimately opted against a move, but Aït-Nouri was on the table.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender is a unique profile, given his masterful technique in possession and rather unassuming defensive qualities. You get the sense that he’s merely masquerading as a full back, given how much he wants to impact the game with the ball at his feet.

He’d certainly offer United more build-up solutions and craft in advanced areas, but the club seemingly weren’t convinced in the summer and Aït-Nouri hasn’t had much of a chance under Enzo Maresca to change their mind after falling to third choice.

Joaquin Seys

Seys is another recent Club Brugge success story. | Gabriel Calvino Alonso/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Manchester United may seek a short-term solution at left back in January. They’ve gone down that route before, signing Spurs’ Sergio Reguilón on loan for the 2023–24 season at the end of the summer window. The Spaniard didn’t exactly offer much help and was sent back after four months.

If the Red Devils want their left back for the future, perhaps they should be taking a look at Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys.

Brugge is emerging as a premier talent hub, with their most productive performers in the past couple of years attracting transfer interest from the continent’s biggest clubs. In 2025, Ardon Jashari joined AC Milan, while Maxim De Cuyper and Chemsdine Talbi found new homes in the Premier League. This summer, Arsenal swooped for Christos Tzolis and Inter Milan signed Aleksandar Stanković.

Seys is among the starlets that could move on next year, given his burgeoning reputation and international presence. Seys has eight caps for Belgium and was on Rudi Garcia’s World Cup roster.

The 21-year-old’s recent performance against France’s Ousmane Dembélé showcased his sound defensive technique, and the youngster boasts a comprehensive skill set in possession, too.

Destiny Udogie

The Italian’s fitness issues would be a concern. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

A fit and firing Destiny Udogie is one of the Premier League’s best left backs. Unfortunately for Spurs supporters, they’ve seldom seen the version of the bustling Italy international that first turned heads at the start of his career in north London.

Injuries have been the primary reason, with Udogie dealing with a litany of setbacks.

There’s certainly enough concern on the fitness front for United to be deterred, but Udogie’s talent is significant and if the defender does shake off his injury woes, there’s a chance for a potential buyer to emerge and reap the rewards should the Lilywhites’ plight continue.

Spurs went into the international break bottom of the Premier League table, and there’s every chance the Roberto De Zerbi project blows up before the end of the season.

David Raum

Raum is RB Leipzig’s captain. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Lewis Hall would be the dream, but his contract extension with Newcastle United surely rules the Red Devils out of making a move anytime soon. That is, unless they pay an obscene transfer fee.

RB Leipzig’s David Raum has developed into a popular alternative across various rumor mills, with the 28-year-old not merely resembling a quick fix, but also a left back who could lock down the position for a while.

Raum is Leipzig‘s captain, and the German club are keen to open contract talks. His current deal expires next summer, so as it stands, they risk losing him on the cheap in January or for free at the end of the season.

Manchester United will be keeping a watchful eye, no doubt. Raum has been a consistent producer in the final third throughout his senior career as a result of his excellent crossing ability. He has 30 assists for Leipzig in just shy of 150 appearances.