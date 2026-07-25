Man Utd Handed Rafael Leao Transfer Boost After Surprise Statement

Any Manchester United pursuit of Rafael Leão can continue after Fenerbahçe publicly denied claims that a big offer has come from Istanbul.

It had been reported in Italy that Fenerbahçe were willing to pay €50 million ($57 million) to AC Milan for the Portugal national team player, as well as another €50 million in salary over the course of a contract with the Süper Lig club.

In a strongly-worded statement on Saturday that also denied an attempt to sign Ermedin Demirović from VfB Stuttgart, Fenerbahçe declared: “Claims that we made an offer of approximately 100 million euros for Rafael Leão, including transfer fee and salary, are also untrue. No such offer has been made to the player or his club.”

A left winger is on United’s summer wish list, with the current squad lacking a specialist in that position—Marcus Rashford is expected to report back for preseason training next month but the reported preference for all parties is still a move away before September.

The Red Devils had interest in Crysencio Summerville, who has now moved to Saudi Arabia for significantly more money than initially expected. Options like Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola could end up being too expensive—nine-figure price tags—when there is also still work to be done in central midfield, and potentially at left back and up front if the budget will allow.

Leão is a slightly different case, now into the final two years of his contract with Milan and with upper estimates of his price tag reported at €70 million ($80 million).

The 27-year-old has been a regular contributor of goals and assists in Serie A over the past seven seasons. His numbers peaked in 2022–23 with 31 goals and 46 assists in Serie A and Champions League appearances. But a fresh challenge could bring the best out of him again.

Leão Ready for ‘New Experience’

Leão first joined AC Milan in 2019. | Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Leão has already gone public with his desire to move on this summer. It’s not an active wish to leave San Siro, but an interest in exploring what else might be on offer.

“I’ve already spoken with the club about the possibility of trying a new experience,” the player said recently, via Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I don’t know what will happen, I have to show up at Milanello on [July] 29, and as long as I’m there, I will always give my best and respect the shirt that has given me everything.”

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