Six Wingers Man Utd Could Target After Crysencio Summerville Blow

Manchester United have already made three transfers this summer, but reinforcements are yet to be added to Michael Carrick’s forward line.

Qualification for the Champions League means Man Utd simply can’t afford to neglect their need for fresh faces in the final third, with at least one wide forward needed before the transfer window slams shut.

Crysencio Summerville appeared a priority target following West Ham United’s relegation, but the Red Devils, as well as fellow suitors Roma, were gazumped in their pursuit of the Dutchman by an extraordinary £68 million ($91.4 million) offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal.

United must now look elsewhere on their wishlist, but thankfully there remains an abundance of wide men—both established and emerging—worth targeting this summer.

Here are six players United could turn to after their Summerville setback.

Bradley Barcola

Signing Bradley Barcola would be a major coup. | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Now the World Cup has concluded, it appears inevitable that transfer speculation regarding Bradley Barcola will heat up.

With Paris Saint-Germain set to sign Yan Diomande this summer, as well as potentially Maghnes Akliouche, Barcola might drop further down the pecking order for the European champions, possibly opening the door to an exit. PSG seem determined to keep hold of the France international and would only consider a mammoth proposal—well over £100 million ($133.7 million)—for his signature.

Barcola, who is currently PSG’s fourth-choice attacker, could be willing to explore a transfer away from France should his minutes be under serious threat this season. While Liverpool and Arsenal are currently the leading suitors, there’s no reason United shouldn’t be considering the electric 23-year-old.

United are currently without an orthodox left winger, using Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu in the role last season under Carrick. Signing Barcola would undoubtedly be expensive, but he’s an incredible talent that would instantly elevate the Red Devils. After all, he’s produced 50 goal involvements for PSG across the past two campaigns.

Rafael Leão

Rafael Leão wants to leave Milan. | Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Unlike Barcola for France, Rafael Leão didn’t play a particularly prominent role for an underwhelming Portugal team at the World Cup. However, there are few doubts about his ability, with the 27-year-old producing hugely impressive numbers across seven years with an inconsistent Milan side.

Leão has informed the Italian giants of his desire to start a new chapter this summer and there will be no shortage of suitors. The winger’s trickery, speed and excellent dribbling ability make him an intriguing prospect, as does his tally of 20 or more goals and assists in four of his last five seasons.

A fee of around £43 million ($57.5 million) could be enough to tempt Milan, who have accepted the player’s inevitable departure this summer. That would make him a much more affordable target for United than Barcola, allowing the club to divert funds elsewhere as they seek to bolster further in midfield and defense.

Leão is not guaranteed to be a hit at Old Trafford—few players are these days—but he’s an exciting gamble that could be worth taking.

Iliman Ndiaye

Iliman Ndiaye has thrived at Everton. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

If United are seeking somebody with proven Premier League experience, then Iliman Ndiaye could be answer to their prayers.

The Everton winger has now established himself as a bona fide star, thriving in a defensive-minded team with his directness, technical class and goalscoring touch. After 11 strikes in 2024–25, he produced six more last season alongside three assists.

There’s a sense that the 26-year-old could explode into life when offered greater freedom at a bigger club, where he will massively benefit from playing alongside more talented individuals. The Senegal star is very versatile, too, handily being able to operate on either flank, or even as an attacking midfielder.

A mooted price of £70 million ($93.6 million) could dissuade the Red Devils, especially with Ndiaye’s output not being particularly earth-shattering, but there’s little doubt the forward could scale his numbers in a stronger side.

Antonio Nusa

Antonio Nusa has starred for RB Leipzig and Norway. | IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Antonio Nusa was one of those to enhance a burgeoning reputation in North America this summer, starring en route to the quarterfinals with Norway. A spectacular strike against Côte d’Ivoire perfectly exhibited his talents, the 21-year-old jinking inside onto his preferred right foot and bending an inch-perfect effort into the top corner.

Nusa’s tournament success comes as no surprise to regular Bundesliga viewers, who have witnessed the phenom dazzling for RB Leipzig across the past two seasons—albeit in Diomande’s shadow last term. He’s managed 20 goal involvements since joining the Germans in 2024, during which time his stock has risen exponentially.

Sharp feet and balletic agility are Nusa’s greatest attributes, the winger happy drifting inside or darting to the byline. He’s an excellent creator, even if he must work on fine-tuning his end product and picking the right moments to showcase his repertoire of skills.

Leipzig have nurtured his promise, but United could facilitate his ascent to another stratosphere.

Said El Mala

Said El Mala is attracting interest. | Mika Volkmann/Getty Images

Nusa is not the only young winger making waves in the Bundesliga. Köln up-and-comer Said El Mala is garnering significant attention this summer following his recent rise, which resulted in 13 goals and four assists across 36 appearances last season.

The 19-year-old was a somewhat surprising omission from Germany’s World Cup roster such is his promise and technical ability. Adept in tight spaces, the wonderkid often glides beyond opponents with little fuss, and has already proven he boasts the end product to match his excellent feet.

Brentford had agreed a £42.7 million ($57 million) fee with Köln for El Mala earlier this summer, only for the player to reject a move to west London. United already know how much will be required to prise him from the Billy Goats, and personal terms are unlikely to be an issue given the Red Devils’ stature.

El Mala is certainly one for the future, but he has still has the ability to make an immediate impact, too.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Matias Fernandez-Pardo is an emerging talent. | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

If United glance toward northern France, they might find an exciting transfer target. Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo has a growing list of suitors following two impressive campaigns in Ligue 1, the 21-year-old delivering eight goals and five assists in the top tier last season.

Fernandez-Pardo primarily plays on the left wing, but he’s also featured readily as a center forward for Lille. An excellent 2025–26 campaign earned him a place in Belgium’s World Cup squad, although he made just three short cameos for the Red Devils.

The youngster is another terrific technician, thriving in one-on-one situations due to his agility and expert dribbling. He’s no slouch when it comes to winning races against opposition defenders, either, and he rides challenges well courtesy of his athletic build.

Like El Mala, the Belgium international might not be a ready-made starter, but he’s definitely a target worth investigating further.

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