Manchester United have only been away from the Champions League for two seasons, but their presence hasn’t been felt among Europe’s elite since Sir Alex Ferguson left town.

The Red Devils were finalists in 2011 when they succumbed to Barcelona, perhaps the finest club team in soccer history, at Wembley. Since then, United have reached the last eight just twice and have typically been associated with embarrassment rather than triumph.

Things are at least looking up with Michael Carrick at the helm, even if his side were beaten at Hull City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Rejuvenated after Ruben Amorim’s dismissal, United rallied under the then-interim boss during the second half of 2025–26 to finish third and secure a Champions League spot.

The increased number of matches this term represents a new challenge for Carrick, who has a 100% win record as a manager in this competition after one outing.

The Red Devils learned their eight league phase opponents at Thursday’s draw, with familiar foes and debutants comprising the upcoming slate. Here’s how they’ve fared against each of them head-to-head over the years.

Man Utd’s Record vs. Eight League Phase Opponents

Bayern Munich

Manchester United are set to meet Bayern Munich for the 14th time in a competitive fixture. Their record against German soccer’s supreme force may be wretched (just two wins in 13), but the club’s most significant victory in its modern history came against Die Roten.

Bayern were just minutes away from ending their long wait for a fourth European crown in Barcelona, only to be undone by the most dramatic of stoppage-time comebacks. First Teddy Sheringham, then Ole Gunnar Solskjæer. A 2–1 United victory sealed the Treble.

Man Utd’s only other win—3–2 at Old Trafford in April 2010—was tinged with disappointment, as Bayern advanced into the semifinals of that season‘s competition on away goals. Arjen Robben’s outrageous volley from a corner proved decisive.

Metric Volume Matches 13 Won 2 Drawn 5 Lost 6 Goals Scored 16 Goals Conceded 21 Last Meeting Man Utd 0–1 Bayern Munich (Dec. 12, 2023)

Atlético Madrid

Man Utd have had issues against both of the La Liga teams they’ll face in the league phase. They’ve never defeated Atlético Madrid in four meetings and won just two of seven matches against Villarreal. Four have been draws, but the Yellow Submarine did defeat the Red Devils on penalties to win the 2021 Europa League final.

Metric Volume Matches 4 Won 0 Drawn 2 Lost 2 Goals Scored 2 Goals Conceded 6 Last Meeting Man Utd 0–1 Atlético Madrid (March 15, 2022)

Villarreal

Metric Volume Matches 7 Won 2 Drawn 4 Lost 1 Goals Scored 15 Goals Conceded 13 Last Meeting Villarreal 0–2 Man Utd (Nov. 11, 2021)

Roma

United have had more success against Roma, whom they’ve beaten in five of their eight meetings. The pair most recently faced off in the Europa League semifinals in 2021, but the most famous duel came at the Theatre of Dreams in 2007, which the hosts won 7–1 to advance into the Champions League semis as 8–3 aggregate victors.

Metric Volume Matches 8 Won 5 Drawn 2 Lost 1 Goals Scored 21 Goals Conceded 9 Last Meeting Roma 3–2 Man Utd (May 6, 2021)

Sporting CP

Sporting CP have also suffered historically against the Red Devils, losing three of the four matches, but their most recent matchup dates all the way back to 2007. We were talking about Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming then.

Metric Volume Matches 4 Won 3 Drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals Scored 7 Goals Conceded 7 Last Meeting Man Utd 2–1 Sporting CP (Nov. 27, 2007)

RB Leipzig

A 3–2 defeat at RB Leipzig knocked Man Utd out of the Champions League in 2020 when they needed just a draw in Saxony to advance. United trounced Leipzig in the reverse fixture 5–0, yet still contrived to finish third and require Europa League solace.

Metric Volume Matches 2 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals Scored 7 Goals Conceded 3 Last Meeting RB Leipzig 3–2 Man Utd (Dec. 8, 2020)

Como and Sabah

United’s other two league phase opponents, Como and Sabah, are Champions League debutants. They’ll face off against both for the first time ever.

When Does Man Utd’s Champions League League Phase Start?

Man Utd’s campaign gets underway in the second week of September. | Valery HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Man Utd now know their eight league phase opponents, and the full schedule for the start of the 2026–27 Champions League campaign will be confirmed on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Red Devils’ league phase will begin on either Sept. 8, Sept. 9 or Sept. 10, and conclude on Jan. 27, 2027.