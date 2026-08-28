Man Utd’s Sketchy Record vs. Champions League Opponents Suggests Trouble Ahead
Manchester United have only been away from the Champions League for two seasons, but their presence hasn’t been felt among Europe’s elite since Sir Alex Ferguson left town.
The Red Devils were finalists in 2011 when they succumbed to Barcelona, perhaps the finest club team in soccer history, at Wembley. Since then, United have reached the last eight just twice and have typically been associated with embarrassment rather than triumph.
Things are at least looking up with Michael Carrick at the helm, even if his side were beaten at Hull City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Rejuvenated after Ruben Amorim’s dismissal, United rallied under the then-interim boss during the second half of 2025–26 to finish third and secure a Champions League spot.
The increased number of matches this term represents a new challenge for Carrick, who has a 100% win record as a manager in this competition after one outing.
The Red Devils learned their eight league phase opponents at Thursday’s draw, with familiar foes and debutants comprising the upcoming slate. Here’s how they’ve fared against each of them head-to-head over the years.
Man Utd’s Record vs. Eight League Phase Opponents
Bayern Munich
Manchester United are set to meet Bayern Munich for the 14th time in a competitive fixture. Their record against German soccer’s supreme force may be wretched (just two wins in 13), but the club’s most significant victory in its modern history came against Die Roten.
Bayern were just minutes away from ending their long wait for a fourth European crown in Barcelona, only to be undone by the most dramatic of stoppage-time comebacks. First Teddy Sheringham, then Ole Gunnar Solskjæer. A 2–1 United victory sealed the Treble.
Man Utd’s only other win—3–2 at Old Trafford in April 2010—was tinged with disappointment, as Bayern advanced into the semifinals of that season‘s competition on away goals. Arjen Robben’s outrageous volley from a corner proved decisive.
Metric
Volume
Matches
13
Won
2
Drawn
5
Lost
6
Goals Scored
16
Goals Conceded
21
Last Meeting
Man Utd 0–1 Bayern Munich (Dec. 12, 2023)
Atlético Madrid
Man Utd have had issues against both of the La Liga teams they’ll face in the league phase. They’ve never defeated Atlético Madrid in four meetings and won just two of seven matches against Villarreal. Four have been draws, but the Yellow Submarine did defeat the Red Devils on penalties to win the 2021 Europa League final.
Metric
Volume
Matches
4
Won
0
Drawn
2
Lost
2
Goals Scored
2
Goals Conceded
6
Last Meeting
Man Utd 0–1 Atlético Madrid (March 15, 2022)
Villarreal
Metric
Volume
Matches
7
Won
2
Drawn
4
Lost
1
Goals Scored
15
Goals Conceded
13
Last Meeting
Villarreal 0–2 Man Utd (Nov. 11, 2021)
Roma
United have had more success against Roma, whom they’ve beaten in five of their eight meetings. The pair most recently faced off in the Europa League semifinals in 2021, but the most famous duel came at the Theatre of Dreams in 2007, which the hosts won 7–1 to advance into the Champions League semis as 8–3 aggregate victors.
Metric
Volume
Matches
8
Won
5
Drawn
2
Lost
1
Goals Scored
21
Goals Conceded
9
Last Meeting
Roma 3–2 Man Utd (May 6, 2021)
Sporting CP
Sporting CP have also suffered historically against the Red Devils, losing three of the four matches, but their most recent matchup dates all the way back to 2007. We were talking about Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming then.
Metric
Volume
Matches
4
Won
3
Drawn
0
Lost
1
Goals Scored
7
Goals Conceded
7
Last Meeting
Man Utd 2–1 Sporting CP (Nov. 27, 2007)
RB Leipzig
A 3–2 defeat at RB Leipzig knocked Man Utd out of the Champions League in 2020 when they needed just a draw in Saxony to advance. United trounced Leipzig in the reverse fixture 5–0, yet still contrived to finish third and require Europa League solace.
Metric
Volume
Matches
2
Won
1
Drawn
0
Lost
1
Goals Scored
7
Goals Conceded
3
Last Meeting
RB Leipzig 3–2 Man Utd (Dec. 8, 2020)
Como and Sabah
United’s other two league phase opponents, Como and Sabah, are Champions League debutants. They’ll face off against both for the first time ever.
When Does Man Utd’s Champions League League Phase Start?
Man Utd now know their eight league phase opponents, and the full schedule for the start of the 2026–27 Champions League campaign will be confirmed on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The Red Devils’ league phase will begin on either Sept. 8, Sept. 9 or Sept. 10, and conclude on Jan. 27, 2027.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.