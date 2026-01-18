‘Come to My House’—Man Utd Star Hits Out at Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt Criticism

The war of words between current Manchester United players and those clinging on to the standards previously set by Sir Alex Ferguson has continued—with Lisandro Martínez taking the chance to fire back at Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt for “toddler” comments they made on a podcast.

Martínez helped muzzle Erling Haaland and his Manchester City cohorts on Saturday in a derby game that saw United emerge—deservedly—victorious thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu.

Before the Old Trafford encounter, Scholes and Butt had theorised that Martínez could be picked up by Haaland and thrown around like a “little toddler,” but the player nicknamed ‘The Butcher’ had few problems handling the Norwegian powerhouse.

The Argentine, sensing his opportunity to say his piece, stopped to talk to reporters post-match and was oh so sharp with his tongue. “Honestly, he can say whatever he wants,” Martinez said of Scholes. “I told him already, if he wants to say something to me, he can come to wherever he wants. To my house, wherever. I don’t care.”

United’s Legends Don’t Bring Issues Up in Person

Nicky Butt (left) and Paul Scholes (centre) aren’t afraid to air their views. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

The majority of criticism aimed at United’s bedraggled 2025–26 iteration comes from television studios or, increasingly, on podcasts. That was the forum used by Scholes and Butt to dismiss Martínez’s ability to marshal Haaland—a point that the 28-year-old was keen to make when stressing nothing is ever said in person.

“I think for me, I respect the relations [ex-players] when they want to help the club because everyone can talk on the television,” Martínez said. “... but when you see [them] here face to face, no one says anything in your face.

“For me, I don’t really care what they say. I just put the focus on my performance, the performance of the team and I give everything to this club until my last day.”

What Martínez may look to bring up the next time he sees Scholes or Butt in the flesh is that Haaland could only muster an xG of 0.13 in his 80 minutes on the pitch—he also had just 14 touches of the ball before he was surprisingly withdrawn by Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola: Man Utd Were the Better Team

It was a tough afternoon for Pep Guardiola. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

United’s dominance over their neighbourhood rivals surprised not just the neutral onlookers but those connected to both clubs. One thing that was abundantly clear was that those packed into Old Trafford were up for the contest—an observation Guardiola couldn’t make about his players. “They had something we did not have. I’ve come many times here. But today we were not the level required to win these types of games,” the dejected Spaniard said.

“They have a new manager, and they had the energy in a derby that we didn’t have.”

Martínez also revealed that Carrick had drilled into the players what beating City would mean to the club and supporters, noting he brought a “different mentality” to the dressing room. “He won everything. He is a big legend.”

Whether or not that experience is enough to guide United into next season’s Champions League come the end of the current campaign, only time will tell.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE