‘As Things Stand’—Man Utd’s Transfer Plans Post-Ruben Amorim Revealed
Manchester United’s decision to sack Ruben Amorim is not expected to influence what the club does during the January transfer window, according to reports.
United spent handsomely last summer in a bid to overhaul a misfiring forward line, committing over £200 million ($270.3 million) on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško alone. More spending on other areas of the team—chiefly the centre of midfield—is being planned for the summer of 2026, but January is now set to go by without additional signings.
United had been interested in an opportunistic swoop for Antoine Semenyo on account of his availability through a £65 million release clause. But Semenyo’s preference for Manchester City, over the Red Devils and other rumoured suitors, won’t prompt them to look elsewhere, The Athletic writes. And “no meaningful change” to that strategy will come as a result of the events of this week.
Amorim had appeared frustrated when he said on Christmas Eve: “I have the feeling that if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3 we need to spend a lot of money and need time. I’m starting to understand that is not going to happen.” He refused to clarify those comments only three days before losing his job.
Wilcox Leading Big Picture Approach
That plan to hold off now will ultimately preserve budget to spend in the summer, when targets such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton could command nine-figure fees, while also protecting United from rushing into any short-term recruitment in this notorious window.
The strategy underlines that power and influence when it comes to recruitment lies with director of football Jason Wilcox as part of a holistic club-led approach, rather than things being driven by an individual first-team manager, as in the past. That balance appeared to be the cause of a sudden breakdown in the relationship between Wilcox and Amorim, leading to the latter’s exit.
Caretaker manager Darren Fletcher, and whoever follows as interim boss until the end of the season—Ole Gunnar Solskjær has thrown his hat into the ring and Michael Carrick is linked—will almost certainly have to work with the squad as it currently sits to deliver more consistent results.
How Will Man Utd Line Up Under Darren Fletcher?
Plenty of attention will be on the team that Fletcher names to face Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday night, and the formation he chooses.
Amorim tried for more than a year to mould things to 3-4-2-1, with Patrick Dorgu a notable signing geared towards making that system work. But the Portuguese did relent and set a 4-2-3-1 for the December visit of Newcastle United—most of the squad, even the highly versatile Dorgu, is well suited to a more conventional system such as that, or a similar 4-3-3.
As Under-18s manager, Fletcher has used a 4-2-3-1 formation this season.