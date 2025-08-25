Man Utd Transfers: What Do Red Devils Need in Final Week of Transfer Window?
Manchester United’s transfer business has focussed almost exclusively around reinforcing their previously meagre forward line.
Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško have been signed to remedy frustrating issues of profligacy and while the Red Devils are actually yet to score a Premier League goal, there have been some bright patches.
However, United’s attacking reinforcements have restricted available funds for other areas of Ruben Amorim’s squad. They could still benefit from bolstering their ranks in several crucial departments and have little time in which to act as the transfer window nears its conclusion.
Here is what United must do in the final week of the window.
Sign Another Goalkeeper
United’s goalkeeping issues were laid bare in the defeat to Arsenal. Altay Bayındır’s clanger was the decisive moment of a competitive affair, with the Turkey international doing little to enhance his reputation on a rare start. With André Onana and Tom Heaton the other options at their disposal, United’s decision not to sign a new stopper looks increasingly misguided.
Fortunately, they have time to address the problem, with several avenues ready to explore. Of course, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ginaluigi Donnarumma is an acquirable target after his public fallout with the European champions, although Manchester City appear to be leading the race for the Italian’s signature.
Porto’s Diogo Costa was recently the subject of a bid from Galatasaray and remains a name linked with Old Trafford, while 23-year-old Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens is reportedly among the club’s targets.
Any addition would be welcomed by Amorim as he chases certainty between the sticks.
Reinforce Midfield
United have highlighted their eagerness to strengthen the midfield by showing significant interest in Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba. While the 21-year-old’s astronomical price tag has dissuaded the Red Devils, it underscores Amorim’s desire to add depth and quality to a midfield that is short on both.
Whether United have the budget to splash the cash on a new midfielder depends largely on outgoings, but they will certainly be evaluating all their options—especially given how porous their midfield was last season.
Morten Hjulmand, one of Amorim’s favourites at Sporting CP, has reportedly piqued United’s interest, while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is a target but one that will almost certainly be out of their price range.
Amorim wants an athletic and energetic presence to partner Bruno Fernandes in his two-man midfield, but time is running out for him to find the right candidate.
Offload Exiled Players
United have only managed to offload one of the five players who asked to leave the club back in early July, with Marcus Rashford joining Barcelona on loan for the current season. Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia all remain at the club despite being in exile.
To facilitate any incomings, United must sell at least several of the wantaway four before the window shuts, with all of them preferably moving on to pastures new. Garnacho looks the most certain to leave amid significant interest from Chelsea, with the player desperate to move to Stamford Bridge having rejected Bayern Munich.
Jadon Sancho also appeared to be on his way but has failed to agree personal terms with Roma, with the Italian side also intrigued by Malacia amid interest from Beşiktaş in the left back. Antony is eager to return to Real Betis, where he thrived on loan last term, but a deal remains some way in the distance.
Rasmus Højlund is also on the move. He had been keen to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford but now seems destined to join Milan or Napoli following Šeško’s arrival.
If United can sell their deadwood swiftly, they should be able to reinvest before the deadline.