Man Utd XI vs. Leeds: Big Names Ready to Fire—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester United finally return to action on Monday night, taking on rivals Leeds United some 24 days after they took on Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have had their proverbial feet up since the conclusion of the international break, owing to their early FA Cup exit and lack of participation in European competition.

Michael Carrick has admitted that it’s “been strange” for United to be without a game for so long, but he’s understandably confident of seeing his men pick up another positive result as they look to secure a return to the Champions League next season. That outcome is looking increasingly likely after Chelsea’s heavy defeat to Manchester City left the Blues trailing United by seven points with just six games to play—the gap could be 10 if United are victorious at Old Trafford.

Standing in United’s way are a Leeds team being sucked back into the relegation battle by an uptick in form from West Ham United and Nottingham Forest. Daniel Farke’s side does have a three-point buffer over Tottenham, however, with the latter extending their dismal start to 2026 with defeat at Sunderland.

One Enforced Change But United Still Strong

Harry Maguire is not available after seeing red at Bournemouth. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

United’s extended time off allowed Carrick to take his players to Ireland for a mid-season training camp, but he doesn’t get a say in the availability of Harry Maguire. The Englishman was controversially sent off against Bournemouth and must serve an automatic one-match ban.

There’s still no Matthijs de Ligt or Patrick Dorgu—the latter is back in individual training with United’s fitness coaches after a lengthy hamstring injury layoff—and Lisandro Martínez is a doubt because of a calf issue.

Martínez will start ahead of Ayden Heaven if United deem him to be ready, strengthening a team that has looked extremely fluid further forward. One other decision for Carrick to make is whether to keep using Benjamin Šeško as an impact substitute.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts, suspended : Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire.

: Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds

Manchester United will field what’s close to their strongest possible team. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—United’s undisputed number one may have his hands full keeping an in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin at bay.

RB: Diogo Dalot—The Portuguese international missed United’s training camp in Ireland through illness but is expected to be fine to start.

CB: Leny Yoro—With Harry Maguire suspended and Matthijs de Ligt still absent with a back problem, it’s another chance for Yoro to showcase his ever-improving credentials.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine will take the lead role at center half with Maguire’s experience missing.

LB: Luke Shaw—Has hugely benefitted from United’s reduced schedule, keeping the injuries that have plagued his career at bay. You’d argue that Shaw should be in England contention if Nico O’Reilly wasn’t around.

CM: Casemiro—“One more year, one more year!”—those the cries of many United supporters after Casemiro’s resurgence. He has a huge part to play between now and the end of the season.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—It’s crazy to think Ruben Amorim didn’t think Mainoo was up to starting in his preferred system, such is his work rate and overall ability. This is another chance to hammer home to England boss Thomas Tuchel that he should be heading to the World Cup.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—Carrick must decide whether or not to stick with Amad on the right and play Mbeumo up top, or use Benjamin Šeško from the off and push the Cameroonian out wide. Leeds’ physicality may prompt the latter decision to be taken.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—United’s captain is in full flow and is primed for another stellar performance in front of his adoring faithful. It’s 16 Premier League assists and counting for Fernandes this season—comfortably more than any other player in the division.

LW: Matheus Cunha—A look at Cunha’s goalscoring return—seven in the Premier League—may suggest the Brazilian has some improvements to make. Truth be told, the former Wolves man is short of where he’d want to be in that regard, but he’s hugely influential in other ways.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—The Slovenian pulled out of international duty with his country but did join up with United in Ireland. Could be in for a bit of rough and tumble if he’s selected from the off ahead of Amad.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC