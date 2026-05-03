Man Utd vs. Liverpool: Last Five Results in Historic Derby

“There’s big games and big rivalries that we have with other teams,” Manchester United manager Michael Carrick mused before his first managerial meeting with Liverpool, “but certainly this one is right up there in the history.”

Any meeting between the two most successful clubs in the English game is appointment viewing. Intriguingly, the pair have rarely dominated at the same point in history; Liverpool and Manchester United have only shared the top two spots of the top flight in five of their 132 years competing against one another. Yet, this is a game which brings its own sense of heft and importance.

“It’s a standout game,” Carrick argued, citing “the ups and downs,” “the excitement and entertainment” and “the emotion.”

“It makes it a really special game.” The past few editions have been particularly eye-catching.

Man Utd 4–3 (AET) Liverpool (March 17, 2024)

Amad Diallo (right) would soon regret his celebration. | Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

The laughably bonkers nature of this seven-goal FA Cup quarterfinal thriller is spelled out by United’s backline for the closing stages: right winger Antony found himself at left back next to attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who was orchestrating play from the middle of defense.

Scott McTominay’s 10th-minute opener for the hosts had been long forgotten by that point. Liverpool established a 2–1 lead on the cusp of halftime before Antony (while operating in attack) forced extra time in the 87th minute. Harvey Elliott once again nudged the visitors in front only to have his effort canceled out by Marcus Rashford.

As this helter-skelter contest threatened to cavort towards a penalty shootout, Amad Diallo snatched victory in the 121st minute. In the 122nd minute, he was shown a red card after collecting a second booking for taking his shirt off to celebrate the winner. United’s ramshackle rearguard managed to hold out for the remaining seconds.

Man Utd 2–2 Liverpool (April 7, 2024)

Bruno Fernandes scored his 50th league goal for Man Utd. | Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

Less than a month after knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup, Manchester United put a major dent in their arch-rivals’ Premier League title challenge to ensure Jürgen Klopp would not have a happy sendoff.

United were only denied all three points from a perfectly measured smash-and-grab performance by Mohamed Salah’s late penalty. Yet, that offered little consolation to the embittered visitors. “It feels like a loss,” Virgil van Dijk lamented after the final whistle.

Man Utd 0–3 Liverpool (Sept. 1, 2024)

It was a good day out for Liverpool. | Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

A rampant performance from Liverpool in Arne Slot’s first experience of this rivalry was a tough watch for Manchester United fans. Fortunately, there weren’t many left in Old Trafford to see Mohamed Salah add to Luis Díaz’s first-half brace as the Theatre of Dreams emptied during the interval.

Casemiro also made his exit, although that was enforced by a halftime substitution from Erik ten Hag after the Brazilian midfielder toiled through the first 45 minutes.

Slot was so content with his side’s performance that he explained exactly how he outsmarted Ten Hag in his postmatch interview with Sky Sports.

Liverpool 2–2 Man Utd (Jan. 5, 2025)

Lisandro Martínez scored a lovely goal. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

The mood around Manchester United was deathly as they prepared for a trip to runaway league leaders Liverpool in January 2025. Fresh from four consecutive defeats and a sequence of seven unanswered goals conceded, there was real concern that Ruben Amorim’s side would be subjected to a capitulation akin to the 7–0 tonking Ten Hag’s outfit suffered in 2023.

Yet, that’s not always how soccer works.

United delivered arguably their best performance across Amorim’s entire doomed reign in a Merseyside blizzard. Lisandro Martínez fired the visitors into a deserved lead before Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah replied rapidly. Amad Diallo nabbed an 80th-minute equalizer to preserve some much-needed pride for the Red Devils.

Liverpool 1–2 Man Utd (Oct. 19, 2025)

Harry Maguire delivered the crucial blow against Liverpool. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United’s wait for a victory at Anfield had stretched to nearly a decade by the time Harry Maguire thundered in the final goal of a 2–1 win in October 2025. United had taken the lead inside 63 seconds before being eventually pegged back by Cody Gakpo in the 78th minute.

Just when it appeared as though United’s inspired performance would only be rewarded with a share of the spoils, Maguire towered above the red shirts to deliver the decisive goal worth, in his eyes at least, “more than three points.”

“It’s massive for our club, for our fans and it is a great memory they are going to have.”

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