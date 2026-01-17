Man Utd vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Michael Carrick’s second interim spell in charge of Manchester United begins with a home derby, as Manchester City visit Old Trafford for Saturday’s early kick-off.

Carrick was sworn in after Darren Fletcher oversaw two games in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s departure. While United seemingly struggled their way through Amorim’s first full season at the helm, they sit sixth in the Premier League table and are just a point adrift of Brentford in fifth.

A spot in next season’s Champions League thus isn’t out of reach, but United supporters, before anything else, merely want to be proud of their team again. Carrick hasn’t exactly promised the world, but he’s hopeful that his team "can play a really exciting type of football, be positive and express [ourselves] and bring excitement."

His tenure starts with local bragging rights on the line, and there’s no doubt that Old Trafford will be bouncing for the arrival of their Mancunian rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens head into the derby off the back of three frustrating Premier League draws, but they impressed in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Newcastle United on Tuesday night, winning 2–0.

Their recent surrendering of points leaves them six adrift of leaders Arsenal, but they’ll chop their deficit in half should they complete the double over their neighbours. City cantered to a 3–0 victory back in September.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Saturday’s derby.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Saturday, Jan. 17

: Saturday, Jan. 17 Kick-off Time : 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT Referee: Anthony Taylor

Anthony Taylor VAR: Craig Pawson

Man Utd vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Man Utd : 2 wins

: 2 wins Man City : 2 wins

: 2 wins Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Man Utd Man City Man Utd 1–2 Brighton - 11–01–26 Newcastle 0–2 Man City - 13–01–26 Burnley 2-2 Man Utd - 07–01–26 Man City 10–1 Exeter - 10–01–26 Leeds 1–1 Man Utd - 04–01–26 Man City 1–1 Brighton - 07–01–26 Man Utd 1–1 Wolves - 30–12–25 Man City 1–1 Chelsea - 04–01–26 Man Utd 1–0 Newcastle - 26–12–25 Sunderland 0–0 Man City - 01–01–26

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League United States USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Tubi Mexico, FOX One

Man Utd Team News

Carrick is back in the firing line at Man Utd. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

The interim boss inherits a relatively healthy United squad, with Matthijs de Ligt likely to be the only player missing through injury. The Dutchman has been absent for the previous nine games due to a back problem.

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo have returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, but Noussair Mazraoui’s Morocco have advanced into the final.

Benjamin Šeško’s uptick in goalscoring form should see him into Carrick’s starting XI for the derby, and there could be a first Premier League start of the season for Kobbie Mainoo.

Carrick’s default at Middlesbrough was a 4-2-3-1. | FotMob

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Šeško.

Man City Team News

Rayan Cherki capped off a perfect evening for Man City up at St. James’ Park on Tuesday. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

City’s stack of defensive injuries remains a problem, although Guardiola’s makeshift unit performed well at Newcastle in the week.

Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias and John Stones are all sidelined for the visitors, but youngster Max Alleyne has stepped up since his loan recall. Nathan Aké is likely to partner Abdukodir Khusanov at centre back at Old Trafford, with Nico O’Reilly returning to left back. Rodri should start at the base of midfield, given Nico González’s recent fitness setback.

Rayan Aït-Nouri is back from his injury setback, teeing up Rayan Cherki’s midweek goal. The Frenchman is a sure bet to come into Guardiola’s XI here, as will Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Oscar Bobb is also out injured, while Omar Marmoush is still at AFCON.

The visitors are still without their three best centre-backs. | FotMob

Man City predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Aké, O’Reilly; Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Man Utd vs. Man City Score Prediction

Carrick should give this United team a lift, and a bright start should be expected from the home side. City are undermanned at the back, and the hosts have Mbeumo back, but Antoine Semenyo’s arrival has added another string to the Cityzens’ bow.

Their performance in the week was mature, with their second goal a thing of beauty. Guardiola’s side have been a brilliant watch since Cherki rose to prominence, and there’s scope for their combination play and power out wide to eventually overwhelm this United side.

The hosts may offer promise, but City should enjoy the local bragging rights.

Prediction: Man Utd 1–3 Man City

