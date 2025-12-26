Man Utd vs. Newcastle: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
There is a sole Boxing Day treat for Premier League fans this year as Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford.
Inconsistency has characterised both sides during recent weeks as they have each won two, drawn two and lost one of their previous five Premier League outings, but recent history favours Newcastle heading into Friday’s battle.
The Magpies have won five of their six meetings with Man Utd since losing the Carabao Cup final in 2023, including a 2–0 win at Old Trafford last December. The Red Devils will be eager to flip the script.
They performed admirably in their 2–1 defeat to a Morgan Rogers-inspired Aston Villa last weekend, but their defensive issues were laid bare. An injury to Bruno Fernandes in the Midlands compounded their misery as they missed the chance to go fifth in the Premier League.
Newcastle came flying out of the blocks against Chelsea and were two goals to the good following a commanding first-half display, but Eddie Howe’s side surrendered their advantage and were forced to accept a draw as they ended the weekend in 11th.
Neither side is brimming with confidence right now and festive fatigue could lead to a chaotic affair in Manchester.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the battle at Old Trafford.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Newcastle Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Friday, Dec. 26
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Stuart Attwell
Man Utd vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 1 win
- Newcastle: 4 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Newcastle 4–1 Man Utd (April 13, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd
Newcastle
Aston Villa 2–1 Man Utd - 21/12/25
Newcastle 2–2 Chelsea - 20/12/25
Man Utd 4–4 Bournemouth - 15/12/25
Newcastle 2–1 Fulham - 17/12/25
Wolves 1–4 Man Utd - 08/12/25
Sunderland 1–0 Newcastle - 14/12/25
Man Utd 1–1 West Ham - 04/12/25
Bayer Leverkusen 2–2 Newcastle - 10/12/25
Crystal Palace 1–2 Man Utd - 30/11/25
Newcastle 2–1 Burnley - 06/12/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Newcastle on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
FOX One
Man Utd Team News
Fernandes is the most notable absentee for Man Utd ahead of Newcastle’s visit, with Ruben Amorim having confirmed that a soft tissue injury will keep the skipper sidelined for “a while.” With Kobbie Mainoo also absent through injury, Man Utd find themselves short of options in the engine room.
Casemiro’s return from suspension is therefore timely as he prepares to partner Manuel Ugarte, but defensive absentees limit the selection pool for Amorim. Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are both injured, while Noussair Mazraoui is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The presence of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo at AFCON weakens Man Utd’s attacking threat down the right flank, but Benjamin Šeško, Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount are all available in the forward line.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Cunha, Mount; Šeško.
Newcastle Team News
Newcastle will be forced to continue without a host of defenders for the trip west, with Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier still absent at right back. That means another outing for Lewis Miley in the role, with the youngster needing to be managed according to Howe due to a slight hamstring complaint.
Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are all missing, too, while Nick Pope is touch-and-go to make his return in between the sticks. Aaron Ramsdale will make another start if his compatriot isn’t deemed fit enough to feature.
William Osula is absent in the forward line through injury, but Joelinton is “getting closer” to participating having been an unused substitute in the last three matches.
Anthony Elanga could start against his former club in place of Jacob Murphy.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Schär, Hall; Guimarães, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon.
Man Utd vs. Newcastle Score Prediction
It’s difficult to predict which version of these sides we will witness on Friday night. At their best, both boast enormous attacking potential, but defensive deficiencies and injuries will make their lives trickier at Old Trafford.
Fernandes’s absence is enormous for Man Utd, who lean on him for almost all of their creativity, but the return of Casemiro does at least stabilise them in the midfield. Cunha must take on the responsibility of making things happen in the final third.
Newcastle’s away record is poor and they’re not in excellent form by any means, but they enjoy this fixture and offered plenty of encouraging signs during their hectic 2–2 draw with Chelsea.
An exciting draw is what we’re backing at Old Trafford.