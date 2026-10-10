Man Utd vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Premier League’s crisis clubs are back in action after a much-needed bumper international break, as Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford.

Saturday’s clash sees the underwhelming Red Devils take on the Premier League’s basement dwellers, with Spurs notching just a couple of points through five matches. Their first league goals of the season didn’t arrive until Aston Villa rocked up in N17 before the break, but they found themselves 3–0 behind before their late surge.

The underlying numbers suggest Roberto De Zerbi isn’t far away from getting things to “click,” having overseen a major rebuild in the summer with a record amount splashed on 10 fresh faces.

The drastic overhaul after last season’s frightening relegation flirt heightened expectations heading into the campaign, and Spurs, like Saturday’s hosts, are yet to deliver.

No Premier League team earned more points than Manchester United after Michael Carrick arrived on an interim basis last term, with their ascent during the second half of the campaign earning them a return to the Champions League.

However, it’s been a struggle since Carrick took the job on full time. The Red Devils have already exited the Carabao Cup and earned just one league win—a 5–2 rout of the newly promoted Ipswich Town. Before the break, United lost to a 10-man Manchester City in the derby and needed a late deflected strike from Matheus Cunha to salvage a point at Fulham, who were then rooted to the foot of the table.

Man Utd vs. Tottenham Prediction

Pressure Eases on Carrick

Carrick’s seat had started to warm before the break. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The two managers’ jobs aren’t quite on the line yet, but both are certainly feeling the heat. Carrick laughed off sack talk before the break, while De Zerbi still has the goodwill of the Tottenham fanbase after saving the club from relegation last season.

Still, the malaise cannot persist. For United, Saturday’s clash is the start of a hectic run before the end of October, with five games scheduled in 18 days. Given their indifferent opening to the new campaign, it feels like a pivotal month for the Red Devils.

And this is a fixture that hasn’t been too kind to them as of late. There’s been a lack of “Lads, it’s Tottenham” talk in Manchester, with Spurs enjoying an eight-game unbeaten run before United claimed a 2–0 victory earlier this year.

The Lilywhites have no reason to fear a trip to the Theatre of Dreams, and victory here would surely ignite a season that’s yet to get off the ground.

Not-so-happy hunting ground : While Spurs have had recent success at Old Trafford, supporters have grown familiar with tasting defeat in this fixture. In fact, they have lost 25 Premier League away games against Man Utd; only Everton (26 at Arsenal) have lost more on the road against one opponent.

: While Spurs have had recent success at Old Trafford, supporters have grown familiar with tasting defeat in this fixture. In fact, they have lost 25 Premier League away games against Man Utd; only Everton (26 at Arsenal) have lost more on the road against one opponent. Bryan Mbeumo’s record : Benjamin Šeško’s absence means Mbeumo will likely be stationed out wide, which hasn’t exactly borne fruit this season. However, the Cameroonian international loves playing against Spurs. He’s scored six times in 10 outings against the Lilywhites—the joint-most against a single opponent.

: Benjamin Šeško’s absence means Mbeumo will likely be stationed out wide, which hasn’t exactly borne fruit this season. However, the Cameroonian international loves playing against Spurs. He’s scored six times in 10 outings against the Lilywhites—the joint-most against a single opponent. Spurs‘ scoring woes: There’s reason to believe that Spurs will eventually improve under De Zerbi, but the Italian is still without a reliable goalscorer and is operating without a natural No. 10. According to Opta, their 2.82% shot conversion rate is the second-lowest in the division, and their xG (5.00) is the third-lowest. They’re enjoying bright bursts in games, particularly to start, but aren’t creating high-quality chances and cannot play from behind.

Prediction: Man Utd 3–1 Tottenham

Carlos Baleba is expected to make his Man Utd debut.

There have been a couple of concerning injury updates out of Manchester after the three-week break.

Carrick has confirmed that Patrick Dorgu, who missed a sustained period due to a hamstring injury last season, will spend another spell on the sidelines this month. The Man Utd boss also revealed that Noussair Mazraoui and Benjamin Šeško won’t be ready for Saturday’s game.

Šeško was among those who withdrew from international duty, but there’s more hope surrounding England duo Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford. Amad Diallo is also closing in on a comeback, while Carlos Baleba is set to make his debut for the club.

With Šeško absent, Matheus Cunha will likely lead United’s attack.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Baleba, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

It’s time for De Zerbi to use his two new midfielders in tandem.

Tottenham escaped the international break relatively unscathed on the injury front, with De Zerbi confirming that Dutch defensive duo Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven are available for the trip to Old Trafford.

Van Hecke withdrew from Xavi Hernández’s Oranje camp with a foot injury, while Van de Ven has been dealing with a hand problem.

Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski will travel with the group, but neither are playing a part. Porro sustained a hamstring injury before the break, and Kulusevski is edging closer to a long-awaited comeback. The Swede has been out of action since May 2025, yet remarkably, he’s still started a Premier League match more recently than James Maddison.

The English No. 10 missed the bulk of last season with an ACL tear, and is being carefully managed at the start of 2026–27. De Zerbi said he suffered another fitness setback during the break but is still expected to feature at the Theatre of Dreams.

Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Mykhailo Mudryk are sidelined for the visitors.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Fernandes, Tonali; Sávio, Gallagher, Marmoush; Solanke.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Tottenham Kick Off?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 10 Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee: Stuart Attwell

Stuart Attwell VAR: Jarred Gillett

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Tottenham on TV

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