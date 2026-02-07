Man Utd vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Michael Carrick is hunting a fourth win from four on Saturday afternoon as Manchester United welcome his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, to Old Trafford.

After downing the Premier League’s top two in impressive fashion to kick off his second interim spell in charge, Carrick’s side barely escaped what was regarded as the true test of United’s resurgence at home to Fulham last weekend.

A Kevin stunner had seemingly earned the Cottagers a point, but there was still time for Benjamin Šeśko to strike on the swivel to ensure Carrick’s 100% record was maintained.

As a result, they head into the weekend fourth in the Premier League table and in a considerably better position than the team that beat them four times across three competitions last season.

Tottenham looked on course for another domestic home defeat under Thomas Frank last weekend, but an unforeseen second-half rally helped them to a point against Manchester City, thereby aiding Arsenal’s title charge.

They’re still searching for a first league victory of 2026, but their excellent recent record at Old Trafford should fill them with confidence.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s preview of the Premier League’s Saturday lunchtime kick off.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Tottenham Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Saturday, Feb. 7

: Saturday, Feb. 7 Kick-off Time : 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT Referee : Michael Oliver

: Michael Oliver VAR: Paul Tierney

Man Utd vs. Tottenham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Man Utd : 0 wins

: 0 wins Tottenham : 4 wins

: 4 wins Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Man Utd (WWWLD) Tottenham (DWDWL) Man Utd 3–2 Fulham Tottenham 2–2 Man City Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd Eintracht Frankfurt 0–2 Tottenham Man Utd 2–0 Man City Burnley 2–2 Tottenham Man Utd 1–2 Brighton Tottenham 2–0 Borussia Dortmund Burnley 2-2 Man Utd Tottenham 1–2 West Ham

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App United States USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

Man Utd Team News

Mason Mount has picked up another injury. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Man Utd’s injury situation hasn’t drastically changed from last weekend, and Carrick is unlikely to ring the changes from the 3–2 victory over Fulham.

Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu and Mason Mount are out, but the interim manager did say on Thursday that it won’t be long until Mount is back in action. Not much is known regarding De Ligt’s recovery from a back injury, while Dorgu is expected to be sidelined for a couple of months.

Šeško’s late heroics could earn him a promotion, but Carrick is unlikely to break up Bruno Fernandes’ fruitful combination with Bryan Mbeumo in attack. Matheus Cunha came in for Dorgu last Sunday and will keep his place in United’s XI.

The hosts could be unchanged from last Sunday. | FotMob

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

Tottenham Team News

Tottenham have their two star defenders available. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham manager Frank has confirmed that Micky van de Ven will be back in action this weekend, having recovered from a minor injury. Captain Cristian Romero has also shaken off his illness and won’t be severely punished for taking a swipe at the hierarchy on social media.

Those two could form part of Frank’s back three, with midfielder João Palhinha also filling in. Spurs have lost Kevin Danso to a toe injury.

There’s a chance Djed Spence is back in the team after he missed last Sunday’s draw with Man City due to a calf injury. If he’s deemed unfit, Archie Gray will remain at right wingback, given that Pedro Porro is sidelined.

Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Ben Davies are all still out injured.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

The visitors’ ranks are still depleted. | FotMob

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-2-1): Vicario; Palhinha, Romero, Van de Ven; Spence, Gallagher, Sarr, Udogie; Odobert, Xavi; Solanke.

Man Utd vs. Tottenham Score Prediction

These two teams played out a 2–2 draw in the reverse fixture, but it’ll be a fresh and buoyant Man Utd that greet the visitors on Saturday.

Fulham laid bare a few flaws within Carrick’s framework last weekend, especially out of possession, and although Spurs have typically been a stodgy and turgid mess with the ball under Frank, they are somewhat resilient away from home.

However, their depletion means Frank is bound to name a sub-optimal starting XI, and Old Trafford will be in a vengeful mood, given what Spurs inflicted upon the Red Devils last season. There could be a watchable flow to this contest, and United are poised to secure their first win in this fixture since 2022.

Prediction: Man Utd 3–1 Tottenham

