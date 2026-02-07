Man Utd vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Michael Carrick is hunting a fourth win from four on Saturday afternoon as Manchester United welcome his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, to Old Trafford.
After downing the Premier League’s top two in impressive fashion to kick off his second interim spell in charge, Carrick’s side barely escaped what was regarded as the true test of United’s resurgence at home to Fulham last weekend.
A Kevin stunner had seemingly earned the Cottagers a point, but there was still time for Benjamin Šeśko to strike on the swivel to ensure Carrick’s 100% record was maintained.
As a result, they head into the weekend fourth in the Premier League table and in a considerably better position than the team that beat them four times across three competitions last season.
Tottenham looked on course for another domestic home defeat under Thomas Frank last weekend, but an unforeseen second-half rally helped them to a point against Manchester City, thereby aiding Arsenal’s title charge.
They’re still searching for a first league victory of 2026, but their excellent recent record at Old Trafford should fill them with confidence.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s preview of the Premier League’s Saturday lunchtime kick off.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Tottenham Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 7
- Kick-off Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Man Utd vs. Tottenham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 0 wins
- Tottenham: 4 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd (WWWLD)
Tottenham (DWDWL)
Man Utd 3–2 Fulham
Tottenham 2–2 Man City
Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd
Eintracht Frankfurt 0–2 Tottenham
Man Utd 2–0 Man City
Burnley 2–2 Tottenham
Man Utd 1–2 Brighton
Tottenham 2–0 Borussia Dortmund
Burnley 2-2 Man Utd
Tottenham 1–2 West Ham
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go
Man Utd Team News
Man Utd’s injury situation hasn’t drastically changed from last weekend, and Carrick is unlikely to ring the changes from the 3–2 victory over Fulham.
Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu and Mason Mount are out, but the interim manager did say on Thursday that it won’t be long until Mount is back in action. Not much is known regarding De Ligt’s recovery from a back injury, while Dorgu is expected to be sidelined for a couple of months.
Šeško’s late heroics could earn him a promotion, but Carrick is unlikely to break up Bruno Fernandes’ fruitful combination with Bryan Mbeumo in attack. Matheus Cunha came in for Dorgu last Sunday and will keep his place in United’s XI.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.
Tottenham Team News
Tottenham manager Frank has confirmed that Micky van de Ven will be back in action this weekend, having recovered from a minor injury. Captain Cristian Romero has also shaken off his illness and won’t be severely punished for taking a swipe at the hierarchy on social media.
Those two could form part of Frank’s back three, with midfielder João Palhinha also filling in. Spurs have lost Kevin Danso to a toe injury.
There’s a chance Djed Spence is back in the team after he missed last Sunday’s draw with Man City due to a calf injury. If he’s deemed unfit, Archie Gray will remain at right wingback, given that Pedro Porro is sidelined.
Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Ben Davies are all still out injured.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-2-1): Vicario; Palhinha, Romero, Van de Ven; Spence, Gallagher, Sarr, Udogie; Odobert, Xavi; Solanke.
Man Utd vs. Tottenham Score Prediction
These two teams played out a 2–2 draw in the reverse fixture, but it’ll be a fresh and buoyant Man Utd that greet the visitors on Saturday.
Fulham laid bare a few flaws within Carrick’s framework last weekend, especially out of possession, and although Spurs have typically been a stodgy and turgid mess with the ball under Frank, they are somewhat resilient away from home.
However, their depletion means Frank is bound to name a sub-optimal starting XI, and Old Trafford will be in a vengeful mood, given what Spurs inflicted upon the Red Devils last season. There could be a watchable flow to this contest, and United are poised to secure their first win in this fixture since 2022.
Prediction: Man Utd 3–1 Tottenham
