Man Utd vs. Wrexham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham will relish the challenge of facing Manchester United in their second preseason friendly on Saturday.

Phil Parkinson’s side began its summer schedule with a scoreless draw against Wisła Kraków in Poland last weekend and will hope to produce another solid defensive performance in Helsinki. At this stage of the summer, the primary focus will be on match sharpness and fitness, although Parkinson will still demand a strong performance from his side.

It will be the first match of Manchester United’s preseason schedule, with Michael Carrick also expected to experiment with his squad and give several players a runout. Summer signings Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow could feature, while Youri Tielemans has been granted an extended break following his participation in the World Cup.

Wrexham will face four Premier League opponents in their remaining summer friendlies and will hope to gauge the level they need to reach as they push for promotion from the Championship this season.

Man Utd vs. Wrexham Prediction

Fitness Is the Focus

Ollie Rathbone use to play for Manchester United in his youth carer. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham can expect a higher level of opposition this weekend but their greater match sharpness could make for a competitive game in Finland. Much could depend on Carrick’s approach and whether he fields a weakened team in the second half or spreads his first-team quality across the entire match.

Parkinson will likely approach the game in a similar manner to the draw against Wisła Kraków, with two largely different teams each playing one half. Wrexham are then expected to use the U.S. tour to build partnerships and prepare a starting lineup for the opening weeks of the season.

Key players return: Wrexham was without several senior players against Wisła Kraków but will welcome some of them back against Man Utd. Dom Hyam and Nathan Broadhead haved both returned to the squad, though they are still without Liberato Cacace and Josh Windass.

Wrexham was without several senior players against Wisła Kraków but will welcome some of them back against Man Utd. Dom Hyam and Nathan Broadhead haved both returned to the squad, though they are still without Liberato Cacace and Josh Windass. Fighting for a future: It emerged this week that Wrexham were in talks to sign Fiorentina defender Matías Moreno as Parkinson looks to improve his defense next season. That should serve as a warning to the center backs already at the club, with this weekend’s match another opportunity for them to show what they can do.

It emerged this week that Wrexham were in talks to sign Fiorentina defender Matías Moreno as Parkinson looks to improve his defense next season. That should serve as a warning to the center backs already at the club, with this weekend’s match another opportunity for them to show what they can do. Rusty Red Devils: The excitement of last season must be put away for Man Utd. This is the start of an entirely new season and Carrick is focused on building fitness, rather than maintaining any good form. Those expecting the Red Devils at their fluid best should adjust their expectations.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–1 Wrexham

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Man Utd could introduce some summer signings. | FotMob

As is always the case with preseason, the priority is fitness and rotation, meaning nearly every member of United’s travelling squad will likely see minutes.

There will be no Tielemans, who is recovering after Belgium’s World Cup run, but goalkeeper Darlow and midfielder Santos will both hope to see at least 45 minutes for their new clubs.

Neither Defender Matthijs de Ligt nor striker Benjamin Šeško were pictured in training in recent days, suggesting they could miss out.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Wrexham (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Heaven, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw; Collyer, Santos; Lacey, Mount, Dorgu; Mbeumo.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Phil Parkinson will be boosted by the return of two senior players this weekend. | FotMob.

Wrexham will likely make wholesale changes at halftime once again, with Parkinson expected to spread his senior talent across both halves.

That could mean a starting lineup similar to the one that faced Wisła Kraków, although Arthur Okonkwo could be rewarded with a start in goal after his penalty save last weekend. Callum Doyle is likely to feature in defense, with Aaron James also expected to get more minutes. Dom Hyam will play after he was given an extended break after the World Cup.

Lewis O’Brien will likely get another opportunity in a deeper midfield role, while Ryan Barnett and George Thomason are both expected to feature in the wide positions. Davis Keillor-Dunn will hope to build on his positive performance last week alongside Bailey Cadamarteri.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-2-1): Okonkwo; James, Hyam, Doyle; Barnett, James, O’Brien, Thomason; Cadamarteri, Keillor-Dunn, Moore.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: Helsinki, Finland

Stadium: Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Date: Saturday, July 19

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. BST / 10:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Wrexham

Wrexham’s preseason friendly against Man Utd will be available to viewers worldwide through the club’s official website, with no geographical restrictions. Supporters will need to purchase a match pass to access the game.

The match will also be available on MUTV.

The preseason friendly will additionally be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

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