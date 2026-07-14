Man Utd Confirm Surprise Signing That Paves Way for More Departures

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Leeds United.

“I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United,” the 35-year-old told club media. “I’m joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I’m really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands.

“This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my teammates and helping to drive the group forwards.”

Darlow’s arrival is just one piece of the bigger picture at Old Trafford this summer, with newly appointed permanent manager Michael Carrick overseeing the latest chapter in a squad rebuild.

Why Have Man Utd Signed Karl Darlow?

Man Utd are working hard to fill out Michael Carrick’s squad. | Steven Paston/PA Images/Getty Images

In isolation, United’s move for Darlow could appear surprising. He was in and out of the Leeds lineup last season, keeping five clean sheets in 22 appearances to help the Yorkshire outfit avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Crucially, however, United have not signed Darlow as a new starter, but rather as a backup to current first-choice Senne Lammens, who retains Carrick’s faith despite a tough error in the World Cup quarterfinals with Belgium.

“Karl has proven his ability to perform at the highest level, his work ethic and determined personality make him a really strong addition to our squad,” director of football Jason Wilcox said.

“We are delighted to add a player of his quality and experience to our excellent goalkeeping group.”

Karl Darlow’s 2025–26 Premier League Statistics

*Stats provided by FotMob

Karl Darlow maintained an average rating of above seven.

Darlow becomes the fourth senior goalkeeper in Carrick’s squad, not including André Onana after he rejoined Trabzonspor on loan. Clearly, one player needs to leave, and that is almost certain to be Türkiye international Altay Bayındır.

There was some surprise in 2023 when Bayındır walked away from a starting role with Fenerbahçe to take up a reserve role at United. Still only 28 years old, he has played just 17 times across three seasons, with the lack of minutes now believed to have left all parties in agreement that a departure is necessary.

With Darlow now joining fellow veteran Tom Heaton in a deep goalkeeper group, Bayındır is free to follow Onana out the door and complete a full reset in the position from Erik ten Hag’s time in the dugout.

A return to Türkiye is expected for Bayındır, who was highly rated during his time with Fenerbahçe and will hope to reignite a career which has undoubtedly stalled since his risky move to Old Trafford three years ago.

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