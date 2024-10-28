Manchester United Target Ruben Amorim as New Manager, per Report
Hours after announcing the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, David Ornstein is reporting that Manchester United are working on a deal to appoint Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as its new head-coach.
According to the report, the 39-year-old manager is willing to make the move to the Premier League. Manchester United would have to pay the €10million ($10.8 million) release clause in his contract, which it appears ready to do.
Amorim has become one of the most sought after managers in Europe thanks to his success in Portugal where he's guided Sporting to two Primeira Liga titles since his appointment in 2020. The league title in the 2020–21 season was the club's first in 19 years. He also qualified Sporting to the knockout rounds of the Champions League in the 2021–22 season for the first time in over a decade.
His attacking style and willingness to play young players have quickly made him a very appealing manager despite his young age.
Former Manchester United striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy, will serve as Manchester United's interim manager while the club works on finalizing a deal for ten Hag's replacement. The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the Premier League and will host Chelsea on Sunday looking to avoid a fifth loss in the EPL season.