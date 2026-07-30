Marc Cucurella Fulfills World Cup Tattoo Promise—Now It’s Over to Lamine Yamal

“If Spain wins the World Cup,” Marc Cucurella declared before his nation’s first group game of the summer, “I would get a tattoo of Luis de la Fuente’s face.”

When the reigning European champion began its quest for global glory with a goalless draw against tournament debutant Cabo Verde, Cucurella’s promise seemed a distant prospect. However, Spain gradually found its groove—and everyone else soon discovered that Cabo Verde was no pushover—embarking upon a bloodless march to through the World Cup.

While conceding just a single goal along the way, Spain eventually got the better of Argentina in a scrappy final to win the nation’s second ever men’s title. It was a time of giddy celebration and, in the case of De la Fuente, reflection.

“I’m not at the age to get tattoos,” Spain’s victorious manager laughed with a winners’ medal dangling around his neck. “My players are men of their word ​and I know they will stick to ​their word. They ‌made ⁠a mistake and they will stick to it. I’m not so terribly ugly that they need to put it somewhere where nobody can see it.”

Never one to shirk a challenge, Real Madrid’s new left back duly fulfilled his promise.

Cucurella opted for the back of his left arm, which was more a question of availability rather than any shame in De la Fuente’s likeness given the amount of his skin which is taken up by other ink.

However, he wasn’t the only Spain international to deliver a pre-World Cup promise.

Lamine Yamal Not Living Up to His World Cup Promise—Yet

Lamine Yamal was won it all with Spain three years into his career. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Such is the insatiable confidence of Lamine Yamal, he was already considering what promises to make should he emerge from his first World Cup triumphant. As with most other aspects of his burgeoning career, the Barcelona star was able to deliver on his self-assurance.

Heading into the tournament, Yamal mused about potential challenges for himself in the wake of World Cup glory on his own YouTube channel. “I promise that if I win the World Cup, I’ll grow a full beard and moustache for...” he offered, at which point the camera operator suggested ‘one year.’ “A whole year?!” Yamal scoffed. “Three weeks.”

Given the non-existent growth of any facial hair Yamal has displayed in his various social media posts across the first two weeks of World Cup celebration, it appears as though he has forgotten about this promise. Or, at 19, he’s simply a victim of his youth.

Yamal also offered a more tangible reward for his fans: “I promise that if I win the World Cup, I’ll raffle 100 Beats [by Dre headphones].” This also hasn’t come to pass although it could still be on the cards. After a grueling club season and the exertion it took to lift the ultimate prize in soccer, the teenager could be forgiven for forgetting—or delaying—an off-the-cuff comment made almost two months earlier.

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