‘To Be Honest’—Marc Guehi Speaks Out on Anfield Boos After Crucial Man City Win

New Manchester City signing Marc Guéhi admitted he’s “not sure” why Liverpool fans booed him in Sunday’s clash, which resulted in the Sky Blues dramatically sealing a 2–1 comeback victory.

The centre back received a frosty reception from Reds supporters when Pep Guardiola’s men kicked off against the defending English champions at Anfield. A chorus of jeers followed Guéhi for a majority of the outing, something that perplexed the England international.

“I’m not sure why [they booed] to be honest, but I can’t control what their fans think of me,” Guéhi said after the match. “I’m just grateful to our fans for sticking by me and supporting me the whole game.”

Guéhi still had plenty to celebrate once the final whistle sounded on Sunday. Late goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland sent the Cityzens back home with three points, keeping the Premier League title race alive.

Why Liverpool Fans Heavily Booed Guéhi at Anfield

Marc Guéhi was subject to loud jeers from the Anfield crowd. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Although Guéhi might not know why he received such a hostile reaction from the sea of red shirts at Anfield, the reception was not all that unexpected. After all, the 25-year-old was previously set to join Arne Slot’s side from Crystal Palace last summer.

The Eagles reportedly accepted Liverpool’s £35 million ($47.3 million) offer for Guéhi, and the England international even completed a medical on Merseyside before the deal dramatically fell through on Deadline Day due to Crystal Palace’s inability to find a replacement for the defender.

In the aftermath of the failed transfer, Guéhi made it known he wanted to join the Reds and had little intention of extending his contract with the Eagles at the end of the 2025–26 season. Liverpool were expected to renew their interest in the standout talent when he became a free agent this summer, but Man City swooped in.

The Cityzens snagged Guéhi’s signature in a deal worth an initial £20 million (£26.8 million) to bolster Guardiola’s injury-ridden defence. Not only did the centre back snub Liverpool, but he also called Man City “the best club in England” upon his move, earning the wrath of Reds supporters.

Thrilling Victory Keeps the Pressure on Arsenal Atop the Table

Pep Guardiola (left) trusts Marc Guéhi to command his backline. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

A disastrous run of form for Man City to kick off the new year all-but saw them fall out of the Premier League title race. Yet blunders by Arsenal kept the standings closer than Mikel Arteta’s men would have liked, leaving the door open for the Sky Blues to renew their push for the English crown.

Except the team once again looked on the brink of dropping points on Sunday, which would have seen the Gunners go at least eight—or possibly nine—points clear atop the table. Man City rallied late, though, to put themselves just six points behind the league-leaders.

After the match, Erling Haaland boldly claimed “the title race is not over until it’s over,” a rallying cry for Guardiola’s side amid a tough run of form.

For Guéhi, the chance of lifting his first-ever Premier League title ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be a dream end to an otherwise tumultuous year and a half.

