Marcus Rashford Handed ‘New Squad Number’ on Man Utd Return

Marcus Rashford’s return to Manchester United comes with a problem beyond simply what kind of role he can expect to have 20 months after his last appearance from the club.

Rashford reports for duty with United this week on the next leg of the summer tour of northern Europe. It follows the end of a post-World Cup break after involvement with England in the tournament until the final weekend and could see him back on the pitch as soon as Wednesday, when the Red Devils face Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

But when he left for Barcelona on loan last summer, with an option for the Catalans to make it a permanent transfer for a fixed fee below market value, few expected him to be departing Camp Nou after just one season. Rashford’s No. 10 jersey at Old Trafford was reassigned to Matheus Cunha and now the 28-year-old, who wore that shirt in seven seasons, will need a new one.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rashford will take the vacant No. 14 shirt. It is the same jersey he wore at Barcelona and clearly now means plenty to him after developing such an attachment to the club and the city that was made clear throughout his time there.

The No. 9 shirt was also available but it seems No. 14 appealed more to Rashford.

History of Man Utd’s No. 14 Shirt

Andrei Kanchelskis is a modern Man Utd legend. | David Davies/Mark Leech Sports Photography/Getty Images

Since fixed jersey numbers were introduced to the Premier League in 1993, United’s No. 14 has had 10 permanent occupants. It was left open last season but had most recently been worn by Christian Eriksen during his short spell at Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard and Javier Hernández are notable names, but the most successful No. 14 in United history is probably still Andrei Kanchelskis, who was the first to wear it for the club in the division. The Ukrainian winger was a two-time Premier League champion and top-scored for United during the 1994–95 season with 15 goals across all competitions.

Player Years Andrei Kanchelskis 1993–1995 Jordi Cruyff 1996–2000 Andy Goram 2001 David May 2001–2003 Tim Howard 2003–2004 Alan Smith 2004–2007 Zoran Tošić 2009–2010 Javier Hernández 2010–2016 Jesse Lingard 2016–2022 Christian Eriksen 2022–2025

Left-Wing Role Waiting for Rashford to Fill

What Rashford did for Barcelona suggests he can still be productive. | David Ramos/Getty Images

In his update about the jersey number, Fabrizio Romano underlined that Rashford will be reintegrated into the Manchester United squad. The only exception to that is if there is an offer in the remaining three weeks of the transfer window from a “top European club.”

As of right now, there is little to suggest that will happen, so re-establishing himself in Manchester is the path immediately in front of him, with two more years still on his contract.

Rashford can ultimately play a big part for United this season. The squad still needs a specialist on the left wing, where Cunha—naturally a No. 10 or striker, and Patrick Dorgu—transitioning into the role from left back, were the main options in 2025–26.

Although not a first-choice starter for Barcelona, Rashford was still a regular contributor last season thanks to 28 goals and assists across all competitions. At his best for United during the 2022–23 campaign, he racked up 30 goals and remains the only player in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era to record that significant single season milestone.