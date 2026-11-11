‘Hope So’—Martin Zubimendi’s Response to Exit Rumors Will Divide Arsenal Fans

Martín Zubimendi has quashed intensifying rumors regarding a possible Arsenal exit, revealing he hopes to stay with the club until the end of the current campaign at the very least.

The World Cup winner’s reduction in playing time has sparked links with a transfer back to Spain to join either Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid. Having made 34 Premier League starts en route to Arsenal’s first title in 22 years in his debut season, Zubimendi has been forced to accept his role as a substitute in the seven league matches he’s played this term.

Naturally, speculation over his future has emerged given his lack of regular minutes, especially with Bruno Guimarães having been signed last summer and immediately offered a leading role. But Zubimendi insists there is no substance in stories linking him with an Arsenal departure.

“I haven’t wasted any energy on outside things,” Zubimendi told MARCA when quizzed about the rumors. “I’m busy enough trying to earn a place, get playing time, and fight to win this Premier League, which is looking so promising. I haven’t spent any energy on it, nor have I contacted anyone.”

The 27-year-old added: “To be honest, I’m sometimes surprised by the press too. I understand that the winter transfer window is approaching and rumors can surface, but I think we need to be a bit more careful with what we publish.

“Ultimately, everyone has a team they play for, and we need to respect that. I’ve also read that I might be close [to joining Atlético Madrid], but not at all.”

When later asked if he will stay with the Gunners until the end of the season, the midfielder replied: “Yes, I hope so. I’m happy there.”

Should Arsenal Entertain Zubimendi Sale?

Zubimendi’s future remains up in the air. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s remarkable that a player so integral to Arsenal’s success last season now finds himself an outcast, and there have been suggestions that Zubimendi’s unrelenting role in the club’s starting lineup for much of his maiden year has taken its physical toll.

“I don’t like to blame everything on my physical condition, but I definitely noticed it [last] year,” said the Spaniard. “It was a new year for me, with a lot of new stimuli. I played a huge number of minutes and, to be honest, I was tired. Then there were other things too, but one of them could very well have been my physical condition.”

The issue for Zubimendi is finding his way back into Mikel Arteta’s plans, especially with such fierce competition for places in midfield.

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Declan Rice remains a guaranteed starter in the engine room, as does captain Martin Ødegaard based on his form this season. That leaves just one spot available to Zubimendi, who has to compete with Mikel Merino, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Guimarães.

“I’m patient,” Zubimendi replied when asked about his waning influence. “When you’ve been playing a lot of minutes and your role changes to not playing as much, I’m able to see the positive side. I think everything passes, that just like last year the opposite happened to me and I played practically everything, this can change very quickly.”

The former Real Sociedad star deserves immense credit for his impact last season, but Arsenal supporters might not be devastated to see him leave should a sizeable bid be lodged.

After all, money recouped from Zubimendi’s sale could be re-invested in a fairly unspectacular forward line, which desperately needs reinforcements on the left wing. With incredible depth in midfield already, Zubimendi could be a sacrifice fans are willing to see their side make in the hunt for greater quality up front.