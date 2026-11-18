Mauricio Pochettino has not even spent 24 hours in Manchester yet, but Michael Carrick’s successor already assured fans he would help make this a “special season” to support the Red Devils.

A general poll of Manchester United fans would come back with a lot of adjectives to describe the 2026–27 campaign so far—and “special” would likely be nowhere among the collected answers. Such a word is reserved for Premier League three-peats under Sir Alex Ferguson or the storybook 2007–08 season that ended in Champions League glory and a Ballon d’Or for Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Pochettino is seemingly confident he can turn the tide at Old Trafford. The Argentine bid farewell to the U.S. men’s national team on Tuesday and jetted straight across the Atlantic to get to work with United, who sit in the relegation zone for the first time in 40 years.

Before he dives deep into all the challenges that lie ahead, Pochettino had an encouraging message for the club’s frustrated supporters. “Hi Reds!” he said in a video posted on United’s social media. “I am looking forward to meeting you guys.

“I hear so many good things about you. I hope we bring all the happiness working together and connecting together.

“This is going to be a special season to support [United] and to make our players fight on the field and to get the results that we deserve.”

A new manager making such promises is nothing new in the soccer landscape, but it’s an interesting one for Pochettino to make, considering he just told former Manchester City winger DaMarcus Beasley that he will turn the city red again so long as he is given enough time in charge.

It’s two rather contradicting messages from Pochettino; one assures success is coming this season and the other insists success will come, but in the long-term. Either option has evaded nearly every permanent boss since the legendary Ferguson departed in 2013, but Pochettino is backing himself to finally get the Red Devils back to prominence.

Pochettino Is Not ‘Wasting Time’ at United

Mauricio Pochettino was all smiles when he arrived at Carrington. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Out of respect to U.S. Soccer, Pochettino finished out the November international break overseeing the USMNT in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. The Stars and Stripes obliterated Haiti 8–0 on aggregate to advance to the semifinals in March, where they will continue their pursuit of silverware under a new manager.

The tight schedule left Pochettino without much of any time to get acclimated with United before he must lead the team against bitter rivals Liverpool at the weekend. Taking up even more space in his schedule are media obligations.

The 54-year-old sat down for his first full interview as United’s manager, which is set to air on Thursday. The club teased the conversation with Ian Irving to give fans some insight into Pochettino’s mindset ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Lights 💡

Camera 🎥

Action 🔜



Coming on Thursday: Mauricio Pochettino's first United interview 🕙 pic.twitter.com/TUQKAfaxLh — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2026

“I have plenty of energy,” Pochettino said. “It’s a privilege to be head coach of Manchester United. And we are not wasting time. We need to be ready to compete on Sunday.

“Now it’s not time to think about rest, it’s not time to think about sleep. It’s about being ready and to prepare everything to be sure that we are going to compete in the best condition at Anfield.”

It will likely take more than just a few training sessions and a new staff to get this United side ready to defeat the Reds, whose only two league defeats this season have come against Manchester City and Arsenal. But the new manager bump can be the great equalizer—just look at United’s run at the end of last season under Carrick.

Pochettino will hope his story has a better ending.