The U.S. men’s national team defeated Haiti 2–0 on Tuesday night to win the Nations League quarterfinals tie 8–0 on aggregate. Smiling and embracing his bench, Mauricio Pochettino got the dream ending to his tenure as USMNT manager.

The tie had already been decided following Saturday’s lopsided victory, but the USMNT looked motivated to bid Pochettino farewell with a night to remember.

Just 25 minutes in, Christian Pulisic made sure that mission was complete. The AC Milan man waited patiently for a Weston McKennie cross to drop and then scored an absolutely majestic bicycle kick to give the USMNT the lead.

Two minutes from halftime, Julian Hall resumed the simply ridiculous start to his international career with a nice lob over the goalkeeper’s shoulder, making it five goals in six games in red, white and blue.

The USMNT took its foot off the gas in the second half as Pochettino decided to focus on cap-tying many of the young talents he’s uncovered in the aftermath of the 2026 World Cup. With qualification already secured, the hosts were able to cruise to the finish line.

So concludes the Pochettino era at the helm of the USMNT. The Argentine boss bid farewell to his American adventure triumphantly and left the Stars and Stripes well set up for the future. They have now qualified for the Nations League Finals in March, secured the long-term futures of several exciting talents and won six games in a row.

The Moment That Defined the Match

Christian Pulisic scored one of the greatest goals of his career. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

If Pochettino wished to celebrate his final game as USMNT manager with a magical moment to savor, Christian Pulisic granted his wish with a simply jaw-dropping, acrobatic bicycle kick to open the scoring.

In an action “Captain America” started himself by winning the ball back from Lenny Joseph, Weston McKennie appeared to have taken one too many touches as he reached the byline with a marker tight on him. Still, he managed to float a cross to the far post—then magic happened.

As soon as McKennie’s lobbed cross started to drop like a rainbow in the sky, you could tell exactly what Pulisic was about to do. He took a few steps back, adjusted his body and launched himself fin the air to unleash a bicycle kick that saw the ball take a bounce, hit the far post and go into the back of the net.

USMNT players took their hands to their heads in disbelief, as Pulisic ran to celebrate. Pochettino celebrated joyfully with the portion of his staff that hasn’t yet flown to Manchester.

In the final game of his USMNT tenure, Pulisic scored the greatest goal of the Pochettino era to ignite one last victory—simultaneously becoming the nation’s fourth all-time leading scorer (35).

USMNT Player Ratings vs. Haiti (4-2-3-1)

Julian Hall simply refuses to stop scoring. | Jeff Dean/USSF/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Diego Kochen—7.1: Did well to come off his line to force Lenny Joseph to take a heavy touch that spoiled Haiti’s best chance of the night. Three clean sheets in three international starts for the youngster.

RB: Alex Freeman—7.3: Handled his defensive duties flawlessly and kept it moving in possession. Quiet yet very effective.

CB: Chris Richards—6.3: A bruising game for the center back who suffered a blow to the head early and then wasn’t helped out when Malik Tillman’s free kick hit him in the face shortly after.

CB: Auston Trusty—7.3: He was never really tested, but he answered the call whenever he was needed. Charged with starting his team’s possessions, Trusty looked confident on the ball.

LB: Antonee Robinson—7.7: Tirelessly covered ground down the left flank and didn’t put a foot wrong on either end of the pitch.

CM: Sebastian Berhalter—7.4: Tried his luck from distance multiple times, but he failed to hit the target. Still, his distribution and overall work in the middle of the park was strong.

CM: Tyler Adams—7.6: The captain went about his business calmly, efficiently and making it look easy. He doesn’t grab many headlines, but Adams was brilliant over both legs.

RW: Weston McKennie—8.7: Involved early and often, roaming all over the final third. Collected a pair of assists—his second one for Hall’s goal was stellar.

AM: Malik Tillman—7.4: Teased and probed often, but his teammates let him down in a couple of actions, and he was erratic with his final touch in a few other instances.

LW: Christian Pulisic—8.1: When Pulisic is in this kind of form, there’s few players in all of Concacaf that can match his level—if any. The best player on the pitch, and it wasn’t close at all.

ST: Julian Hall—7.9: He just asks so many questions of opposing center backs with his incessant movement and clever runs. Very neat touch and finish to continue his prolific goalscoring record.

SUB: Neil Pierre (46’ for Richards)—6.6: Lost track of his marker on one occasion but was fine the rest of the way, completing all 35 passes he attempted.

SUB: Cavan Sullivan (65’ for Pulisic)—6.3: The electrifying youngster flashed, but he was often surrounded by multiple opponents.

SUB: Folarin Balogun (65’ for Tillman)—6.0: Didn’t have a clear chance during his cameo.

SUB: Santiago Castañeda (77’ for McKennie)—6.1: Barely got a sniff of the ball in his international debut.

SUB: Reed Baker-Whiting (81’ for Robinson)—N/A

Subs not used: Matt Freese (GK), Brian Schwake (GK), Mark McKenzie, Bryan Reynolds, Mathis Albert, Adri Mehmeti, Jack McGlynn.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Weston McKennie collected two assists against Haiti. | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Despite having a six-goal lead, Mauricio Pochettino deployed the same exact XI for Tuesday’s second leg. The opponent played a part, but the USMNT was excellent in both games. Pochettino has left a parting gift for whoever replaces him: he’s uncovered the USMNT’s best XI.

After a difficult summer and start of the 2026–27 season, the best development of the November window for the USMNT is the return of Christian Pulisic to his dazzling best. If he’s able to find some consistency, he’ll once again be the team’s driving force in the 2030 cycle.

to his dazzling best. If he’s able to find some consistency, he’ll once again be the team’s driving force in the 2030 cycle. USMNT shouldn’t take Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams for granted. The pair of midfielders continue to be the definition of consistency and are a guarantee of solid performances at the international level—especially in Concacaf.

and for granted. The pair of midfielders continue to be the definition of consistency and are a guarantee of solid performances at the international level—especially in Concacaf. A game ago, it was Diego Kochen, Julian Hall and Justin Ellis. Now, it was Neil Pierre, Cavan Sullivan and Santiago Castañeda’s turn to become cap-tied to the USMNT. Pochettino clearly emphasized ensuring young promising talents are bound to the Stars and Stripes for the rest of their careers during his final window in charge.

The Numbers That Explain Pochettino’s Victorious Last Dance

The USMNT dominated 74% of possession , an even more impressive figure than the 71% it registered in Saturday’s 6–0 win.

, an even more impressive figure than the 71% it registered in Saturday’s 6–0 win. It might seem like the USMNT’s four shots on target on the night is unimpressive, but that’s as many as Haiti registered across the two legs of the tie.

on the night is unimpressive, but that’s Pochettino took over the team on the back of four straight games without a win. Two years later, his tenure ends with the USMNT immersed in a six-game win streak.

Statistic USMNT Haiti Possession 74% 26% Total Shots 13 8 Shots on Target 4 2 Big Chances 1 2 Pass Accuracy 91% 71% Fouls Committed 13 12 Corners 7 0