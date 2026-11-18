Mauricio Pochettino had not yet officially started his Manchester United tenure but he was already winning fans around with a swipe at rivals Manchester City. When confronted with the claim that “Manchester is blue,” the outgoing U.S. men’s national team coach scoffed. “No way,” he insisted.

After a decade of management in England, and years before that admiring Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United from afar, Pochettino is well aware of the rivalry awaiting him in the north west.

During the broadcast of his farewell USMNT match on Tuesday, TNT Sports pundit and former Manchester City winger DaMarcus Beasley prodded at Pochettino: “Manchester is blue and will always be blue.”

United have endured a notable dip since the retirement of Pochettino’s idol, Ferguson, watching on as City have stacked up seven Premier League titles since the Red Devils’ last triumph in 2012. Yet, the Scotsman’s latest successor struck an optimistic tone.

“No way,” Pochettino shot back Beasley. “You will see. Give me time. Give me time and that will start to change, for sure.”

“We are excited,” Pochettino added. “The new challenge is a big challenge but at the same time it’s the adrenaline that you want to feel.

“We are going to have a different job but one of the things is we have the experience to deal with that. And I think we need to add our common sense about how we’re going to approach all the things.

“We know that it is not a situation that deserves to be at a club like Manchester United and for the fanbase.”

Pochettino’s First Message to Man Utd Players

Mauricio Pochettino has a tough schedule ahead of him. | Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

After reflecting on one final win for the USMNT against Haiti, Pochettino reluctantly shifted his focus toward Manchester United. Intriguingly, the topic that sprang to the Argentine’s mind was the ongoing debate about the team’s fitness.

Buildup to Pochettino’s arrival has centered around the pride he takes in the physical capacity of his rosters. His Tottenham Hotspur side famously dominated off the ball with a prodigious work rate, while the high pressing style he introduced at the USMNT was a fundamental part of the team’s run to the World Cup knockout stages over the summer. Manchester United, by contrast, are infamously averse to such rigor.

Man Utd’s Running Stats in 2026–27 Premier League

Total distance : 112.5 km (19th)

: 112.5 km (19th) High-speed running : 21.20 (19th)

: 21.20 (19th) Percentage of time at high speed : 18.9%

: 18.9% Sprint distance: 2.20 km (18th)

Data collated by FotMob’s Opta Vision Tracking via Simon Brundish.

Yet, Pochettino is unconcerned by those damning numbers.

“I think it’s not important if you run or no run,” he argued to assembled media at his final press conference as USMNT boss. “You need to run well. You need to run with an objective. You need to run together. And then you need to play.”

There is plenty of research which supports that stance. The only club to covered less ground than United is Pochettino’s first opponent, Liverpool, who sit 10 points and 14 places better off than their local rivals in the Premier League table.

“You need to know what you need to do,” Pochettino argued. “You need to express your talent. The mindset is so important.”

Exorcising the mental demons swirling around the Red Devils is definitely a more important job than cajoling the squad to cover a few more miles each match—but it’s also a lot more difficult.