Mauricio Pochettino Calls Up World Cup Favorite After Injury Hits USMNT November Roster

Mark McKenzie has been called up to the U.S. men’s national team after fellow defender George Campbell had to withdraw with a groin injury.

Unlike McKenzie, Campbell did not make Mauricio Pochettino’s 2026 World Cup roster, watching on from the sidelines as his compatriot got the call-up. McKenzie didn’t play an oversized role on home soil, making just a single appearance in the dead rubber group stage defeat to Türkiye, but was a popular member of the squad, notably leading the team in postmatch prayer circles on the field.

However, Campbell had won his way back into Pochettino’s affections following a strong opening to the new season as captain of a West Bromwich Albion side chasing Premier League promotion. The 25-year-old started half of the elongated September-October fixtures and was named again in Pochettino’s November roster.

George Campbell misses out. | David Berding/USSF/Getty Images

The squad dropped on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Campbell was forced off with a groin injury while playing for West Brom against Southampton in England’s second tier. Upon further scans, there would be no time for a recovery, so McKenzie has been offered a reprise.

The 27-year-old New Yorker missed out on the fall roster despite continuing to be a regular for Toulouse in France’s top flight. McKenzie has already committed to coming back to MLS with Philadelphia Union but will get the chance to play on home soil sooner than he perhaps expected.

USMNT’s November Fixtures

Saturday, Nov. 14 : Haiti—Nu Stadium, Miami

: Haiti—Nu Stadium, Miami Tuesday, Nov. 17: Haiti—TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

USMNT’s Center Back Depth

Mark McKenzie often led the World Cup group in prayer. | Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)

(Toulouse) Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union)

(Philadelphia Union) Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Just like every area of the pitch, the center back slots remain very much up for grabs in Pochettino’s new-look regime. Following the retirement of captain Tim Ream, vice-skipper Chris Richards will likely continue to be first-choice in the biggest of games. However, the Argentine boss proved in the fall that he is willing to rotate everyone.

The Crystal Palace center back only started two of the USMNT’s first four post-World Cup fixtures as Pochettino cycled through a different central pairing for each friendly. With only two matches on the slate this month—a two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti awaits—rotation will be more limited, but surely prevalent.

Celtic’s Auston Trusty, another World Cup call-up, is vying for minutes with McKenzie and teenage star Neil Pierre. Philadelphia Union’s towering 6'7" 19-year-old has caught the eye in MLS this year, making himself a regular while also rattling in an impressive five goals.

This particular break will be a poignant one for Pierre, whose Haitian roots will come to the fore across this double header. “Who I am as a player and person comes from my parents and how they’ve instilled their tradition,” the teenager recently told GOAL.

“They were born in Haiti, and our family, I don't even know how many family members we have. We have so many family members that just come together and we adopt anyone into our family. We instill that, and it's very big. I think that even comes to feel like a team environment.”