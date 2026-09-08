USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino Gives Verdict on Teenage Bundesliga Star Noahkai Banks

The future of 19-year-old burgeoning star Noahkai Banks has hung in the balance for quite some time, and it appears as if it will continue to do so, at least for another couple of months.

The towering 6'3" center back, currently dominating the Bundesliga as a regular starter for Augsburg despite his young age, is eligible to represent both the U.S. men’s national team and Germany at the senior international level. As a result, he has represented neither competitively, “torn” between his two nationalities for multiple years.

Born in Hawaii to an American father and German mother, Banks is a product of Augsburg’s academy and has since become one of the German team’s most reliable forces. After playing for the U.S. at various youth levels, his defensive prowess earned him a call-up from USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino for the Sept. 2025 international window; however, he did not feature in either of the two senior friendlies.

Banks then opted against joining the Stars and Stripes for the March camp, one of the final meet-ups ahead of the home World Cup this summer, still undecided regarding which nation he ultimately wants to represent.

Had Banks chosen the U.S. already—and partaken in the March camp, he feasibly could have earned the starting position beside center back Chris Richards in defense this summer, usurping the role of 38-year-old Tim Ream whose reliability has been repeatedly questioned. At the very least, Banks would have served an impact role off the bench at the World Cup.

The teenager was determined not to let even soccer’s grandest stage or the allure of a starting spot force his hand too early, though. “Even though playing at a World Cup is a dream, I don’t want to make my decision dependent on a World Cup,” he stated back in March. “I’m just happy to be in this position and to be able to make this decision. We’ll see what happens.”

FIFA’s rules regarding dual-nationals dictate that once a player under the age of 21 plays more than three competitive international matches for a nation, then they are locked into representing that country. Friendlies do not count at any age.

Many expected to witness the long-awaited decision of Banks shortly after the tournament. Even the star himself knows he can’t prolong his allegiance forever. “I told both of them [the USMNT and Germany] that I just wanted to concentrate on the start of the season now,” Banks told German outlet BILD earlier this month. “But I know that I have to decide by the next international break or, at the latest, by the international break after next.”

Banks’s self-imposed deadline is the November international window, the last of the calendar year. It is also the soonest Banks could don the Stars and Stripes, given Pochettino has now made it clear that he will not call up the teenager for the September-October camp, or until Banks makes a final decision about his future.

‘Of Course’—Pochettino Rules Banks Out for September

Mauricio Pochettino has big decisions ahead. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

“We are in contact with all the potential dual-nationals,” Pochettino said to a small group of reporters Monday. “I think it’s important for us, of course, because that is the human connection that is so important. Even if they, like in that case, [Banks], didn’t change his mind and is waiting still, no decision, and of course we cannot consider him for the next camp.

“That is the case. But the organization is working with all the dual-nationals and players with the possibility to make a decision. That human connection is important because if one day they feel that they can defend and they want to fight and to be part of our national team. Of course, if they deserve it, and we consider that they deserve to be involved, of course we are going to call [them up]. In that case, [Banks] is still in the same situation that [he] was before the World Cup when we talked.”

The USMNT is built on dual-nationals. Star striker Folarin Balogun is actually a tri-national, formerly eligible to represent England and Nigeria before choosing the U.S., a nation he has actually never lived in for any extended period of time. Starting wingback Sergiño Dest was eligible to play for the Netherlands before choosing the U.S., while starting fullback Antonee Robinson was eligible to represent England.

With the 2026 World Cup firmly in the rearview, questions have already begun swirling around the future of the team. Banks has been at the core of those conversations, determined to be more than capable of carrying the torch into a new, more successful era for the Stars and Stripes.

Many consider Banks to be leaning toward choosing the USMNT, given he has the team tagged in his Instagram bio; however, German manager Jürgen Klopp will not go down without a fight. He has reportedly been in touch with Banks and recently scouted one of his matches in person.