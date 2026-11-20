Mauricio Pochettino confirmed in his first press conference as Manchester United manager that he intends to keep Bruno Fernandes in place as club captain.

Fernandes has worn the United armband since Erik ten Hag made the decision to replace Harry Maguire with the Portuguese midfielder in the summer of 2023. It is a role he has held since, operating as leader on the field under Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick.

There had been speculation over how long that might continue, with Fernandes recently sitting out October 3–0 defeat to Bournemouth after critical comments made about the tactics employed in a heavy Champions League loss to Como a few days earlier.

Fernandes was restored to the team, as captain, under Carrick thereafter, but his long-term future also lacks clarity amid reports that he turned down a second offer for a new contract earlier this month. His current terms run until June 30, 2027, although the club holds the power to trigger a one-year extension until the summer of 2028.

He replaced the newly retired Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal captain during the international break.

Pochettino to Address Fernandes’s Future ‘After’

Fernandes has a contract that currently expires in 2027. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

It was a question about Fernandes’s contract situation that brought Pochettino to the subject of the player’s role and who will captain United going forward.

The new boss didn’t directly answer the query regarding the contract—“We will have time after to talk about Bruno[’s contract]”—but was happy to pledge loyalty to his skipper.

He began by praising the “commitment of all the players,” before swiftly singling out Fernandes.

“Bruno is our captain and is a very important player. But all the players need to feel they are important, from the top to the bottom, or the bottom to the top,” Pochettino explained.

“We were chatting yesterday, I spent three hours chatting individually in my office with all the players—maybe I missed some injured players but we will talk with everyone.”

“It was very nice contact,” he added. “It’s important [to listen to] the players, what they need to say, to understand the place they are—not only on the field, what is going on [off the field]. Then [we had] some collective conversations, some meetings but very focused for Sunday.”

Fernandes’s Impact Still Being Felt

Fernandes is leading Man Utd goalscorer so far this season. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fernandes is the reigning PFA Players’ Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season, having produced an historic campaign in 2025–26. The 32-year-old broke the Premier League’s single-season assist record that had stood for 23 years by creating 21 goals.

So far this season, he is back to scoring more frequently than setting them up. Overall, it’s six goals and three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions. Fernandes is the squad’s leading goalscorer, but is tied second for assists with Youri Tielemans and Patrick Dorgu. Versatile forward Matheus Cunha leads the way with five so far.