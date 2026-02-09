Mauricio Pochettino Delivers World Cup Promise to President Trump—But Can USMNT Deliver?

U.S. men’s national team boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed he assured President Donald Trump that the Stars and Stripes can win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, unfolding largely on home soil.

The Argentine manager, who took over the USMNT in September 2024, sat down on the High Performance Podcast and opened up about a brief encounter with President Trump at the 2026 World Cup draw back in December.

“At the draw of the World Cup, I met Donald Trump for a few minutes. He asked me, ‘What do you think, coach. Can you win the World Cup?’ ” Pochettino recalled.

“I said, ‘Of course, Mr President.’ Because it’s the USA. The American dream is there. It is about being first. Being the number one. We really believe we can win. We are in a place where, after a year and a half, people are starting to feel that we can win.”

The Stars and Stripes received a favorable draw for the competition, matching up against Paraguay, Australia and one of Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo in Group D. With the “massive boost” of the home crowd, Pochettino is confident in his team’s chances of making a deep run in the tournament.

Pre-World Cup Matches Will Show If Pochettino’s Belief Is Well Placed

The USMNT have high hopes for this summer’s tournament. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

After initial struggles under the new leadership of Pochettino, the USMNT hit its stride to close out 2025. The Stars and Stripes ended the year on a five-game unbeaten run, tallying victories over Japan, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay. Even more impressive is that the team accomplished the streak without some of its best players.

The opponents waiting for Pochettino’s men in March and June, though, present an entirely different challenge. During the March international window, the USMNT is set to face off with Belgium and reigning UEFA Nations League winners Portugal.

Then in June, the Stars and Stripes’ final two matches before the World Cup come against newly crowned AFCON champions Senegal and Germany.

Going against such top competition will be the real barometer of the USMNT’s title credentials. Sure, the team has proven it can defeat Concacaf, CONMEBOL and Oceania opposition, but it will likely need to get past European and African giants if it wants to make history this summer.

Poor results in the build-up to the tournament could rip up Pochettino’s promise to President Trump before the World Cup even begins. A few victories or even hard-fought draws, though, could be the confidence boost the team needs to excel on the grandest stage in the sport, even if they realistically are not ready to defeat the tournament favorites; Spain, Argentina and France.

Does Pochettino’s Future Lie With the USMNT?

Mauricio Pochettino’s future is unknown. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

When Pochettino took charge of the USMNT, he signed a two-year contract that will take him through the 2026 World Cup. Should the Stars and Stripes perform well this summer, U.S. Soccer would likely want to lock down his future.

Yet the 53-year-old teased a potential return to European soccer on the podcast, revealing the trophy he would most like to win is the Champions League. Pochettino quickly added he “doesn’t know” for which club.

The desire to hoist the most prestigious trophy in Europe is no surprise considering it alluded him during his time at Spurs, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. But it also poses the question: Does Pochettino have plans to return to Europe following the World Cup?

The only person who knows the answer is Pochettino, but the fact that the question even has to be asked paints questions marks around the manager’s future with the USMNT. A poor performance at the World Cup on home soil could propel the Argentine back to Europe, leaving the Stars and Stripes once again in another transitional period.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS