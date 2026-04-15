Kylian Mbappe Becomes First Player in Champions League History to Reach Staggering Milestone

Real Madrid fell out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, but Kylian Mbappé still managed to reach an unprecedented feat to continue breaking records in the biggest club competition in the world.

Mbappé’s first half goal momentarily brought Real Madrid level in the quarterfinal tie. When he fired a shot past Manuel Neuer, the Frenchman became the first player in history to score 10 away goals in a single Champions League season.

The achievement becomes even more impressive when you consider Mbappé hit the milestone while only scoring in four of the seven away games he played in the competition this term.

Kylian Mbappé’s 2025–26 Champions League Away Goals Record

Opponent Goals Scored Olympiacos 4 Kairat Almaty 3 Benfica 2 Bayern Munich 1

Regardless of Mbappé’s sensational output away from home, his contributions didn’t suffice to avoid Bayern Munich defeating Los Blancos 6–4 on aggregate to end their hopes of a 16th Champions League title. For the second time in the Frenchman’s two seasons in Spain, Real Madrid failed to progress past the quarterfinals.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old superstar did all he could to lead Los Blancos to success, producing a prolific season in front of goal, one comparable with some of the best ever.

Mbappe Joins Ronaldo, Benzema in Exclusive Champions League Club

Mbappé leads the Champions League golden boot race. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

Mbappé became only the fourth player ever to score 15 goals in a single Champions League season, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski.

With 15 goals this season, Mbappé produced the joint third-best scoring season in competition history, trailing only Ronaldo’s 16 and 17 goal-hauls.

The strike against Bayern in the second leg saw Mbappé reach 70 Champions League career goals in his 98th appearance, the third fastest player to reach that milestone behind Lewandowski and Lionel Messi. Still, he eclipsed Messi’s best single-season goal tally on Wednesday night, such was the potency of Mbappé’s 2025–26 European campaign.

Except team success in Europe continues to evade the electrifying Frenchman, who’d likely trade his individual achievements in favor of his first career Champions League title. Still, Mbappé is on his way to becoming one of the greatest goalscorers in competition history, and his 2025–26 season was decidedly record-breaking.

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