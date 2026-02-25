Lionel Messi Addresses Past Mexico Clashes, Gives Verdict on Liga MX, MLS Rivalry

Argentina and Lionel Messi have been the biggest thorn in Mexico’s side in recent World Cup history, resulting in animosity building throughout the years. But despite La Albiceleste’s dominance, Messi revealed La Albiceleste “was playing with fear” when they faced El Tri in Qatar 2022.

Messi gave a tell-all interview to the Miro de Atrás Podcast, co-hosted by former Argentina teammate and Liga MX legend Nahuel Guzmán. In the lengthy conversation, they discussed all things Mexican soccer, including the most recent meeting between Messi and El Tri.

“We [Argentina] went to play that game [against Mexico], sincerely, afraid,” Messi revealed. “Unconsciously we were thinking about even after the process we had gone through we could get eliminated in the group stage, and against Mexico, a team that always made it hard for us. We had that fear of losing.”

Argentina defeated Mexico 2–0, a result that ignited its 2022 World Cup title run and all-but buried El Tri’s tournament hopes. Following the match, famous Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez took exception to Messi placing a Mexico shirt on the dressing room floor, intensifying the “rivalry” between El Tri and La Albiceleste.

“That’s where the anger from Mexicans towards me started,” Messi acknowledged. “But there was nothing to see there. I changed shirts with [Andrés] Guardado and then I just put it on the floor. It was covered in sweat, just like mine, so it’s just what you do in the dressing room, it’s normal. A big mess came from that but that really wasn’t anything.”

Mexico’s disdain towards Argentina and Messi is mostly rooted in the three World Cup defeats El Tri has endured at the hands of La Albiceleste this century. But for Messi, the rivalry is non-existent.

Messi Reveals He Watches Liga MX, Gives Verdict on MLS Rivalry

Lionel Messi’s (right) Inter Miami debut came against Liga MX side Cruz Azul. | Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

The topic of conversation switched from the international stage to the club level, with Messi sharing his thoughts on Liga MX and the growing rivalry with Major League Soccer.

“I never had a problem [with Mexico],” Messi continued. “I’ve even told Patón [Guzman] and I’ve said many times that I watch Liga MX, especially since I moved here [to the U.S.]. In Europe it’s more complicated because of the time difference, but here you consume a lot of Mexican soccer, just like in Mexico you probably consume a lot of MLS because you’re so close.

“I think [the growth of MLS to rival Liga MX] it’s similar to what happened at the international level, because the U.S. and Mexico are very evenly matched. The U.S. men’s national team did really well in recent World Cups, and I think MLS clubs grew a lot.

Messi and Miami were eliminated by Monterrey in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

“When Mexican clubs come and play here [U.S.], it's hard for them. But I heard “El Turco” [Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed] speak after losing in the Leagues Cup and he’s right, MLS clubs going to play in Mexico is a big advantage for Mexican teams.

“That’s why Mexican teams always win the [Concacaf Champions Cup]. But I think MLS’s growth is notable and I think it’s good for Mexico too, because it puts it on alert, so it can help it continue to grow and continue wanting to overtake MLS again, to continue being better.

“But the reality is that it’s harder than ever before for Mexican teams when they come to play here, and for U.S. teams it’s extremely hard to play in Mexico, for many factors.”

Messi: Mexico Should Take Advantage of ‘Beautiful Opportunity’

Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Rafael Márquez (left) is part of El Tri’s coaching staff heading into the 2026 World Cup. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Looking towards the future and the fast approaching 2026 World Cup, Messi believes Mexico should capitalize on hosting the tournament. But he also admitted it could play against El Tri.

“A beautiful opportunity is coming for you guys [Mexico], for the U.S.,” Messi said. “Playing the World Cup at home. It will make a difference, for better or for worse, but it will make a difference.

“If things go well, it can be a very nice opportunity, because playing at home, it shows. But at the same time, if things go poorly, it also shows.”

Messi himself will aim to capture back-to-back World Cups this summer, spearheading a side that enters the tournament as one of the biggest favorites to lift the trophy. Still, Messi shared one final thought about El Tri before the start of the World Cup.

“Hopefully we don’t play against each other this time.”

