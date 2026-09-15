Mexico Captain Embroiled in Major Legal Controversy, Accused of Fraud, Kidnapping

Mexico national team captain Edson Álvarez has been accused of fraud and involvement in a kidnapping plot.

Producer and filmmaker, Juan José López Ordóñez, alleges Álvarez was involved in a kidnapping plot orchestrated by the player’s former father-in-law, Jonathan Toache Bedolla. López stated that he was kidnapped for some six hours by armed people he alleges were sent by Toache on Nov. 3, 2024. According to López, he was violently beaten and threatened.

The kidnapping was a result of Toache trying to evade a financial commitment tied to a real estate business venture, per López. At the same time, López alleges the kidnapping plot was also in part done so Álvarez could evade the financial commitment he’d agreed to for the making of a documentary that would depict his entire career.

López stated he is owed $206,000 (3.5 million Mexican pesos) by Álvarez for the work he did for the documentary, which started filming in 2022 but was never finished.

López’s lawyer stated on Monday that legal actions have already been taken, including criminal complaints against Álvarez for fraud and kidnapping, per Latinus. Further criminal complaints against Álvarez for threats against López are being prepared. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Edson Álvarez ‘Categorically Rejects’ Criminal Allegations

Edson Álvarez captained Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

López made his claims against Álvarez public, speaking to Mexican outlet TVNotas on Sept. 9 and then appeared with his lawyer in front of assembled media on Monday to double-down on his allegations. Álvarez broke his silence on the matter with a lengthy statement shared on social media.

“In light of the publications and statements that have circulated recently, I believe it is necessary to address this matter clearly and firmly,” Álvarez wrote. “I categorically reject any allegation or attempt to associate my name with events, conflicts, or conduct that are entirely unrelated to me.

“Over the recent months, my name and image have repeatedly been used to generate greater media attention around a situation that has nothing to do with me. Until now, I had chosen not to respond. However, there are limits, and attributing knowledge, responsibility, or involvement in matters of this nature to me without presenting a single piece of evidence clearly crosses that line.”

“I will not allow my name to be used to fuel conflicts between third parties or to gain media exposure,” Álvarez added. “Therefore, given the seriousness of the statements that have been made, I have instructed my legal team to evaluate and pursue the appropriate legal action against any person who makes or disseminates false allegations against me.

“I also want to be clear regarding the publications that have attempted to connect me to this matter through my former partner’s father: It is not my place to confirm, deny, or comment on what may be said about third parties, but it is my responsibility to make one thing absolutely clear: I have nothing to do with the events being reported.”

“My priority is and will continue to be where it’s always been: in my daughters, my family and my professional career,” Álvarez concluded.

Edson Álvarez at Career Standstill

Edson Álvarez hasn’t featured for West Ham in over a month. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

The criminal allegations only intensify the most difficult moment of Álvarez’s career. The 28-year-old failed to secure a move away from West Ham United despite his desire to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

West Ham manager Nuno Espírito Santo completely erased Álvarez from the team as he looked to exit the club. Now, Álvarez is stuck at West Ham and hasn’t played in any of the team’s first seven games of the Championship season, with his last appearance coming in the Carabao Cup on Aug. 8.

Álvarez had a rough loan-spell at Fenerbahçe a season ago. Between injuries and poor play, he’s only made six appearances at the club level in 2026. Still, he played the same amount of games for Mexico this summer, including four matches at the 2026 World Cup.

Now, though, without playing and with the criminal allegations clouding over him, it’s been widely reported that Álvarez won’t be included in Rafael Márquez’s Mexico roster for the September international window in which El Tri will play four friendly matches.

During his appearance in front of journalists on Monday, López stated he wanted to “clarify and highlight” that it is not his intention to end Álvarez’s career.