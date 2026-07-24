Mexico’s First Four Opponents of Post-World Cup Era Revealed—Report

The Rafael Márquez era with the Mexico national team will reportedly begin with four friendly matches during the September international window. Less than a week after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, various reports surfaced announcing Mexico’s schedule, which is headlined by a meeting with its biggest rival for the first time in over a year.

Mexico is riding high following a positive World Cup campaign on home soil, and the mission now is to build on the foundation that was laid this summer to have a prosperous 2030 cycle.

A clear succession plan has been followed in El Tri’s dugout, with Márquez officially taking over for Javier Aguirre as Mexico’s manager, after spending the last two years as his assistant. The legendary Mexican defender now embarks on his first senior managerial job, and he has already stated he believes El Tri has “a very good base” to continue the strong momentum.

Mexico’s First Matches of Rafael Márquez Era: Full Schedule

Rafael Márquez will want to hit the ground running with El Tri. | MB Media/Getty Images

The Concacaf Nations League starts in September, but with Mexico granted direct passage to the second round of the competition due to its FIFA ranking, it will play friendlies instead during the first international window following the World Cup.

According to reports, Márquez will manage his first game on Sept. 26 against Colombia. It’s a mouthwatering clash on paper against one of the most talented teams in South America, and Márquez will be keen to erase the memory of the 4–0 defeat El Tri suffered against Los Cafeteros in their most recent meeting back in October.

Next is a bout against Peru on Sept. 29, a game El Tri should win against a side that is rebuilding; however, the most important match of Márquez’s first window comes on Oct. 3 against the arch-nemesis U.S. men’s national team. It’ll mark the first time the two regional powerhouses clash since the 2025 Gold Cup final, and although the stakes are much lower, losing to the northern neighbors could signify the first considerable bruise of Márquez’s tenure.

Mexico will wrap up its first international window of the 2030 cycle with a clash against Chile on Oct. 6.

Mexico’s September, October 2026 Matches: Full Schedule

Date Opponent Location Sept. 26, 2026 Colombia Baltimore Sept. 29, 2026 Peru New York Oct. 3, 2026 U.S. Phoenix Oct. 6, 2026 Chile Pasadena

Why Mexico Won’t Play on Home Soil for Start of Rafa Márquez Era

Mexico played its entire 2026 World Cup campaign on home soil. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

After completing its best World Cup campaign since 1986—playing all five tournament games on home soil, Mexico will play the first four of the Márquez era outside of the nation’s borders. One of the biggest wins El Tri secured this summer was its rekindling of a deep connection with Mexican supporters that had been fractured in recent years. Now, instead on building on it, El Tri will once again play in its “second home,” the U.S.

Still, the decision to play the four upcoming friendlies on U.S. soil isn’t at all surprising. Rather, it is expected. Mexico is contractually obligated to play at least six international friendlies in the U.S. every year, as per the terms of a lucrative contract with Soccer United Marketing (SUM).

El Tri has played just once in the U.S. this year, beating Australia 1–0 in a pre-World Cup friendly in Pasadena. Now, Mexico will add four more games to its 2026 U.S. tour, with another match stateside certainly also taking place in the November international window.

The relationship with SUM started back in 2003. Ever since then, Mexico’s friendlies and Concacaf competitions are almost exclusively played in the U.S. El Tri plays on Mexican soil whenever it is an official home match as per FIFA's guidelines. In other words, the team only plays in Mexico when forced to do so.

Nevertheless, Mexico will unquestionably pack stadiums in the U.S. with its large contingent of fans living in the country. One of Marquez’s main missions will be to collect good results, or that unprecedented level of support could drop dramatically before the end of the year.

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