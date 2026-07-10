What Does Mexico’s Future Look Like Under New Manager Rafael Marquez?

With the 2026 World Cup in the rearview mirror, Mexico embarks on a new era under legendary former player Rafael Márquez, who has officially taken over as manager from the departing Javier Aguirre ahead of the 2030 cycle.

The succession plan in Mexico’s dugout has been in place since Aguirre returned to his third stint at the helm following the 2024 Copa América. Márquez left his managerial role at Barça Atlètic (Barcelona’s B team) and joined Aguirre’s staff upon his return to El Tri, serving as his assistant coach ever since. Following Mexico’s 2026 World Cup elimination, Márquez has officially been stepped up to become the new manager.

“First of all, I want to express my deep gratitude to Javier [Aguirre],” Márquez said in his first comments as Mexico’s manager. “He gave me his trust of being part of his staff. It’s been a learning experience which was also the intended aim.”

The next chapter in our long-term project begins now.



As part of the continuity of the process that started two years ago, Rafael Márquez takes the next step in the planned transition by becoming Head Coach of the Mexican National Team.#SomosMéxico 🇲🇽 https://t.co/mfWuWbyF57 — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) July 8, 2026

After the defeat against England that ended Mexico’s World Cup campaign in the round of 16, Aguirre made sure to offer Márquez his full support.

“I had him as a player and now as a teammate, he’s more than qualified,” Aguirre said. “I had nothing but words of gratitude for Rafa, I’m at his disposition, I’ll always be close for whatever he needs because he’s a valuable guy, Mexican, and a great manager, he’s going to prove it, you’ll see.”

Who Is Rafa Márquez the Manager?

Rafael Márquez (right) helped develop a number of current Barcelona players like Marc Bernal (left) and Gerard Martín. | Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Márquez began his managerial career soon after he hung up his boots in 2018. He had a brief stint with the youth team of Spanish side RSD Alcalá in 2020, before club president Joan Laporta put him in charge of Barça Atlètic ahead of the 2022–23 season.

Between his seven seasons playing for Barcelona and his time working as a manager at the club’s youth team, it’s no surprise that Márquez is heavily influenced by the Blaugrana school of soccer.

Márquez primarily used Barcelona’s trademarked 4-3-3 formation during his time at the club, prioritizing a positional, possession-based style so embedded in the Blaugrana culture—yet he also took the freedom to add wrinkles, such as occasionally breaking the midfield triangle to play with two center forwards. In his second season at Barça B, he got within a game of helping the team secure promotion to Spain’s second tier, losing 3–2 in the promotion final against Córdoba CF.

During his time at Barcelona, he contributed to the development of players such as Marc Bernal, Marc Casadó, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martin and Marc Guiu.

Still, although Pep Guardiola’s style is a major influence, as Aguirre revealed, Márquez isn’t simply married to Barcelona’s ways. His approach is colored by all the managers he worked under during his playing days, namely Argentine boss Ricardo La Volpe, who was Mexico’s manager in the 2006 World Cup.

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There Will Be Bumps Along The Road

Rafael Márquez has no managerial experience at the senior level. | MB Media/Getty Images

There’s cause for optimism given Márquez’s pedigree and the strong World Cup campaign Mexico just produced. Still, his inexperience at the senior level, the growth in recent years from teams in Concacaf, plus the issues that still plague Mexican soccer means everything won’t be smooth sailing in the next four years.

It’s known that being one of the country’s all-time great players doesn’t translate to a strong career as a manager. Hugo Sánchez, widely considered the greatest Mexican player ever, lasted less than 18 months as El Tri’s manager after taking over from La Volpe in 2006—and Sánchez had two Liga MX titles on his managerial résumé.

Patience, and acknowledging there will be moments of struggle—as has been the case with every manager that’s preceded him—is necessary for Márquez’s tenure to succeed, even if patience isn’t a word historically linked with Mexican soccer when dealing with managers.

It wouldn’t be at all shocking if there are some bad results along the way. Whether it’s a defeat away at Panama or Jamaica during the qualifiers or a failure to win the 2027 Nations League or Gold Cup at the hands of the USMNT or Canada. How the Mexican soccer federation reacts to difficult results will define Márquez’s tenure.

He’s also inheriting a team with a historic level of support behind it. Mexico fans are fully behind El Tri following years of discontent, but history suggests that overwhelming fervor can turn into strong opposition in a blink of an eye when it comes to El Tri—which has pressured the federation into abrupt decisions in the past.

Márquez must deal with the bumps and bruises he picks up along the road, or else there’s no guarantee he makes the full four-year cycle.

The Future Can Be Bright

Rafael Márquez (right) is inheriting a solid base from Javier Aguirre’s El Tri side. | Jose Luis Torales/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Although issues prevail and there will be difficult times, it’s also hard not to be optimistic about what the future holds for El Tri. For the first time in over two decades, a clear succession process has been followed exactly as planned—as Márquez himself highlighted—and the national team squad itself is in a much better place than it was in the aftermath of Qatar 2022.

“I believe we have a very good base,” Márquez said of Mexico’s current player pool. “We have young players, players with experience that will be very important in this transition stage. So this isn’t a time to push the breaks, it’s time to accelerate.”

A number of Mexico players that impressed this summer could be bound for European soccer in the near future. Furthermore, Mexico’s recruitment and overall youth development has drastically improved in recent years under the guidance of youth national team director Andrés Lillini—particularly in the area of recruiting dual nationals such as Obed Vargas, Brian Gutiérrez and Richard Ledezma. Márquez praised the job Lillini has done since taking over the role in 2023, and stated that continuing to funnel young talent to El Tri’s senior team will be a priority.

Also working in Márquez’s favor is Concacaf’s new World Cup qualifier format. Participating in the qualifiers once again after a four-year absence will add more competitive games to El Tri’s schedule, but with the new format making a meeting with the USMNT and Canada unlikely, Márquez’s Mexico could avoid any unwanted stumbles on the road to the 2030 World Cup, stumbles that have cost previous managers their jobs in the recent past.

Mexico might not be hosting the World Cup in 2030, but there’s reason to believe that the seeds planted this summer can result in having an even stronger team in four years’ time.

With a strong base to work from, a solid managerial formation, fan support at an all-time high and a seamless transition in place, Márquez takes over as Mexico’s manager perfectly positioned to build on El Tri’s successful 2026 World Cup. Márquez’s mission for 2030? Aguirre precisely revealed it in his final press conference as Mexico’s manager.

“Hopefully he does better than what we did with me at the helm.”

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