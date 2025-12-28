Promising Mexico National Team Striker Named Liga MX Apertura 2025 MVP
Chivas and Mexico national team center forward Armando González was named the most valuable player of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 season.
The 22-year-old striker was sensational for Chivas in the Apertura 2025, playing a key role in the team’s resurgence and impressive charge to the quarterfinal. In Gabriel Milito’s first season in charge, he opted against proven commodities such as Alan Pulido and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, instead trusting González to lead the line.
The gamble paid off and then some, as González scored crucial goal after crucial goal on his way to becoming just the third Mexican player to win the Liga MX golden boot this decade, finding the back of the net 12 times in the Apertura 2025.
The award, voted on by fans, was won by Alexis Vega during the Clausura 2025 season. Now, González becomes the first player to win the award without lifting the title since Cruz Azul’s Jonathan Rodriguez in the Apertura 2020.
Gonzalez’s dream season saw him earn a maiden call up to represent the Mexico national team during the November international action. If he continues the positive momentum, “La Hormiga” has a strong chance of making El Tri’s 2026 World Cup roster.
The MVP award wasn’t the only major recognition Liga MX awarded before year’s end, as Mexico’s top flight also revealed the Best XI of the Apertura 2025 season.
Liga MX Apertura 2025 Best XI
Player
Position
Team
Nahuel Guzmán
Goalkeeper
Tigres
Willer Ditta
Defender
Cruz Azul
Joaquim
Defender
Tigres
Jesús Gallardo
Defender
Toluca
Carlos Rodríguez
Midfielder
Cruz Azul
Juan Brunetta
Midfielder
Tigres
Sergio Canales
Midfielder
Monterrey
Alexis Vega
Winger
Toluca
Ángel Correa
Forward
Tigres
Armando González
Forward
Chivas
Paulinho
Forward
Toluca
Full Breakdown of Liga MX Apertura 2025 Best XI
Apart from González, the best XI of the Apertura 2025 is made up entirely by players from the four semifinalist teams.
Apertura 2025 runners-up Tigres had four players selected, making them the most represented team in the prestigious recognition. The legendary shot-stopper Nahuel Guzmán is joined by center back Joaquim, versatile playmaker Juan Brunetta and 2022 World Cup champion Ángel Correa, who delivered on the expectations placed on him upon his arrival to the club last summer.
Back-to-back Liga MX champions Toluca had three players included. The timeless Jesús Gallardo is the only fullback on the list and is joined by two standout attackers. Alexis Vega was the hero in the final and is joined by the devastating Portuguese sensation Paulinho, who has scored for fun during his three seasons in Mexico.
Cruz Azul are the only other team to have multiple players included in the XI. Imposing center back Willer Ditta was recognized for arguably his best season in Liga MX, as well as midfielder Carlos Rodríguez, who pulled the strings of La Maquina’s near charge to the final.
Former Spain international Sergio Canales is the only Monterrey player included in the XI and the aforementioned González completes the list.
Some notable absentees from the list are Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora, USMNT and Club América star Alejandro Zendejas, as well as the former Real Madrid duo of Sergio Ramos and James Rodríguez.
Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed, who won his fifth Liga MX title in the Apertura 2025, earned manager of the season honors.