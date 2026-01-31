Mexico NT Fan Favorite Shares Details of Unlikely Christian Pulisic Friendship

Mexico and the United States are the protagonists of one of the biggest rivalries in all of international soccer. Still, Mexico national team star striker, Santiago Gimenez, recently revealed he’s formed a strong friendship with none other than U.S. men’s national team talisman Christian Pulisic.

Gimenez and Pulisic have shared a dressing room at AC Milan since the Mexican joined the club in Jan. 2025. In an interview with ESPN, Gimenez admitted that Pulisic has become one of his closest friends since landing in Italy.

“If we play a game [for our countries], we are enemies,” Gimenez said. "We are rivals. But in the dressing room, he's one of my best friends. We are always together and I hope, if he's not playing against Mexico, that he does well. But if he's playing against Mexico, of course if I need to kill him.

Santiago Gimenez (middle) and Christian Pulisic (left) leave their international rivalry on the pitch. | Instagram (sant.gimenez)

"This is always a dressing room talk with everyone [at AC Milan]. They make jokes of us or they ask, ‘Who’s better, [the USMNT] or Mexico?’ I start saying Mexico, Pulisic starts saying the U.S. and it’s a fight in the dressing room, but everything with love at the end.

“But he was a really good friend in this difficult moment [of injury recovery]. We have a lot of things in common. We like the NFL, he supports the Jets, I like the Dolphins. Sometimes, I go to his house and do a barbecue and watch the NFL.

“So, he’s a nice teammate, a nice friend, but in the end, if he puts on the USMNT shirt, he’s a rival.”

Both attackers are entering arguably the most important moment of their careers, with the U.S. and Mexico, alongside Canada, co-hosting the 2026 World Cup in less than six months. Gimenez and Pulisic are prominent players for their national teams, but they must find their best versions before the summer, because both have experienced struggles of late.

Gimenez, Pulisic Immersed in Difficult Start of 2026

Christian Pulisic (left) and Santiago Gimenez are yet to find their best in 2026. | Claudio Villa/AC MilanGetty Images

The difficult moment Gimenez admitted Pulisic has helped him navigate refers to his nagging ankle issues that have kept him out of action since late October. The 24-year-old striker underwent surgery in December and is still a ways away from returning to the pitch according to AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri.

But Gimenez’s struggles started prior to his forced stoppage. “El Bebote” started eight of Milan’s first nine Serie A games of the season and failed to score a single goal. That, compounded with the ankle issue, have him immersed in a race against the clock to be ready in time and fight for a spot in El Tri’s 2026 World Cup roster.

Pulisic, on the other hand, has managed to leave behind muscular problems that compromised his availability near the end of 2025. Yet, the USMNT captain is yet to rediscover his best form since his own fitness issues and has only one goal in his last eight appearances for Milan.

Through five games played in 2026, Pulisic hasn’t registered a single goal contribution—his longest drought of the season. He remains a guarantee to headline Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup roster, but he must return to his best in the months leading up to the tournament.

Although their current situations and issues are vastly different, the pair of friends are striving to make sure they’re both at the peak of their powers in time for the most important tournament of their careers.

Gimenez, Pulisic Nearing Career Defining Moment

Christian Pulisic carries the bulk of the USMNT’s World Cup hopes on his shoulders. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The 2026 World Cup presents a landmark opportunity for the USMNT and Mexico: A home World Cup where both Gimenez and Pulisic could be difference-makers in their respective country’s quest for an historic result.

Pulisic is the USMNT’s most important player, the biggest game-changer at Pochettino’s disposal and the captain of a team that will receive unprecedented levels of support. In the eyes of his friend Gimenez, he and the USMNT have what it takes for a deep World Cup run.

“I think [the U.S.] has a really strong national team,” Gimenez admitted. “I think they can make maybe the quarterfinal. I think they're strong.”

Gimenez himself could also play a massive role for Mexico in what would be his maiden World Cup appearance. The striker has the quality to be a valuable weapon at Aguirre’s disposal and he has no doubts that the ankle injury won’t be a problem come the summer, insisting: “For the World Cup, I will be ready.”

Gimenez is still waiting for a signature moment with El Tri. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Speaking about Mexico’s chances of making the World Cup quarterfinal for the first time since 1986, Gimenez believes in El Tri’s ability to end the drought.

"I think with our people in Mexico, I think we can make it for sure,” Gimenez declared. “And we will work for it because the words don’t make it work. You need to do it, and we are trying to work as hard as possible to complete that goal.”

But Gimenez isn’t just looking for a historic El Tri result, the Mexico fan favorite also couldn’t hide his desire of potentially reigniting the rivalry against Pulisic and the USMNT under the spotlight of soccer’s biggest stage.

“I would love to play against the U.S. in the World Cup,” Gimenez said. “Because of the rivalry that football brings, and the fans love this.”

