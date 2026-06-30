Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador: World Cup Round of 32

Mexico’s reward for topping Group A isn’t exactly a comfortable round of 32 matchup, with a dangerous Ecuador side standing in El Tri’s path toward a first World Cup knockout win in 40 years.

El Tri was one of just three teams—alongside 2022 finalists Argentina and France—to win all three of its group stage matches this summer, defeating South Africa 2–0, South Korea 1–0 and Czechia 3–0 to deliver its greatest-ever group stage in World Cup history.

But Ecuador in the round of 32 is a different level of opponent. Sebastian Beccacece’s side has elite quality, especially in defense, and Mexico will need to produce its best performance of the tournament to advance to the round of 16.

Still, with an entirely healthy roster and playing at the Estadio Azteca, Javier Aguirre’s side has what it takes to continue its dream World Cup campaign. With an entire country behind it, El Tri will look to finally break its infamous “quinto partido” (fifth game) curse by reaching the quarterfinals. That requires a win on Tuesday.

Here’s what Mexico’s starting XI could look like in its date with destiny against Ecuador.

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador

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Pick Your Mexico Starting XI!

GK: Raúl Rangel—After Guillermo Ochoa got his final World Cup farewell, Rangel returns to the XI looking to continue his stellar tournament performance that’s highlighted by a stunning double-save against South Korea.

RB: Israel Reyes—The Club América man will start at right back after operating centrally against Czechia. Containing Nilson Angulo will be his main assignment.

CB: Edson Álvarez—Mexico’s captain was simply sensational at center back against South Korea, and he could keep his place in the heart of defense over César Montes.

CB: Johan Vásquez—The Genoa defender got the night off against Czechia but will be one of the first names on the XI vs. Ecuador. One of El Tri’s best players, he’ll be crucial on Tuesday.

LB: Jesús Gallardo—Mateo Chávez shined in his World Cup debut but Jesús Gallardo’s experience and reliability in every phase of the game means the Toluca man will get the nod defending the left flank.

CDM: Erik Lira—Mexico’s pitbull will be essential for winning the midfield battle against Ecuador’s relentless double-pivot. His ability to counter-press could be key.

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CM: Gilberto Mora—After a very encouraging start against Czechia, 17-year-old Gilberto Mora will get the nod against Ecuador tasked with supplying creativity in the final third. He’s capable of producing that magical moment.

CM: Luis Romo—The Chivas midfielder has been far from flashy, but his ability to win duels in the middle of the park will see him keep his place in the XI. Incredibly, he has a goal and and assist in his two tournament appearances.

RW: Roberto Alvarado—“El Piojo” has had a remarkable World Cup. He’s industrious in defense, constantly helping out his full back and has certainly contributed in the final third, collecting two assists so far.

ST: Raúl Jiménez—It won’t be easy for Jiménez against one of the best center back pairings in the tournament. Still, all the veteran needs is one moment to decide the match. One goal would see him stand alone as Mexico’s second-greatest goalscorer of all time.

LW: Julián Quiñones—Against a physical side, Quiñones’s power could be essential to finding a way past Ecuador’s stout defense. He’ll have license to drift centrally as a second striker looking to bag his third goal of the World Cup.

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