Mexico vs. England Kickoff Time Chaos: What Happened, Why Disruption May Not Be Over

The English stereotype of forever talking about the weather could perhaps be forgiven when it comes to this weekend’s World Cup round of 16 tie with Mexico in the country’s capital.

Just two days before the knockout tie on Sunday at the Estadio Azteca, multiple reports claimed that FIFA was preparing to shift the kickoff to six hours before the scheduled time which has stood since the start of December to avoid the risk of thunderstorms and flooding.

England’s Football Association was thought to have been “stunned” by the development—which it discovered from journalists—and Mexico manager Javier Aguirre made his opinion abundantly clear: “I don’t like this at all.”

It now appears as though the kickoff time will remain untampered, but it’s been a winding road to get here.

What Time Is Mexico vs. England?

Mexico grows almost unbeatable at its home fortress. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Venue : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Sunday, July 5 / Monday, July 6

: Sunday, July 5 / Monday, July 6 Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. local time (1 a.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT)

After much toing and froing, numerous outlets, including BBC Sport, have reported that the match will go ahead as scheduled at 6 p.m. local time. There was also thought to be consideration about moving Brazil’s tie with Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., which was set for the same day, due to weather concerns, but that appears to be unaffected as well.

While the kickoff is prime time for American audiences, on both sides of the equator, fans back in England will be cursing the decision. Despite Thomas Tuchel’s appeal to parents across the country and an extended alcohol serving licence in bars, many will miss a fixture which doesn’t get underway until 1 a.m.

Why Was the Kickoff Time Going to Be Changed?

Lightning and thunder is a very real concern in Mexico City. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Possible weather disruption and the risk of flooding were put forward as FIFA’s chief concerns. These aren’t entirely unfounded: Mexico’s most recent fixture against Ecuador was pushed back an hour after a thunderstorm in the southernmost part of Mexico City.

France’s group stage clash with Iraq in Philadelphia was also suspended at halftime after a lightning strike in the area was recorded. FIFA has to defer to the procedure of local authorities when it comes to electrical storms, with the common route taken so far being that no match can begin or be restarted within 30 minutes of a lightning strike within eight miles of the stadium.

Avoiding any delays or the unnecessary risk of safety for fans who, unlike the players, cannot retreat into a locker room at the first flash in the sky, is surely FIFA’s primary concern.

However, that didn’t stop conspiracy theorists from claiming that the BBC, the broadcaster showing the game in England, had intervened to get the match shown at an amenable time for fans on the other side of the Atlantic. A blunt statement was swiftly released: “The BBC were not involved in these discussions.”

Which Team Will Benefit Most From Kickoff Decision?

Thomas Tuchel is aware he is facing several dilemmas. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

England’s preparation for the fixture had originally been dominated by Thomas Tuchel’s frank pessimism about the team’s ability to deal with the altitude of Mexico City. There is not enough time to properly acclimatize and thanks to FIFA regulations, which demand each side trains at local stadiums the day before each match, the Three Lions cannot take the second approach of arriving on the morning of the game.

The fixture being moved forward six hours would have reduced England’s preparation time and confused the eating schedule on matchday. Due to the very real risk of major traffic delays, the team coach would have had to set off shortly after breakfast for a noon kickoff.

Yet, they remain in a desperately vulnerable position. According to the revered Olympic long distance running coach, Steve Magness, England face “probably one of the worst arrival times for performance. It’s smack dab in the middle of the ‘dip’ of performance with limited acclimatization.”

Mexico’s team has long since become accustomed to its surroundings, so the hurried rearrangement would have been one of the few factors working against Aguirre. Given how incensed he was by the prospect of the time change—repeatedly insisting that he had not been informed of such a decision—the news of the U-turn will be a welcome development.

What Will the Weather in Mexico City Be Like?

Estadio Azteca is a hostile environment for opponents. | David Ramos/Getty Images

As meteorologists have proven for decades, predicting the weather is a fool’s errand. The mathematics behind the ever-changing fluctuations is so complex it makes rocket science look like child’s play. Nevertheless, predictions have still been made.

Chief meteorologist at WKBW, the ABC affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., Aaron Mentkowski told The Athletic that on Sunday at the original (and final) kickoff time, there is a “60% chance for showers and thundershowers with a temperature of 65°F (18°C).”

Should the more than likely scenario of thunderstorms materialize and a delay is required, FIFA may feel somewhat vindicated.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC