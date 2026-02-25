Mexico vs. Iceland—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Outside of a normal FIFA international window, the Mexico national team continues its 2026 World Cup preparations and will host Iceland in a friendly match on Wednesday night.

Javier Aguirre pushed for El Tri to play international friendlies to start the year even if the rival national teams weren't at full strength. Mexico started the year with wins against Panama and Bolivia during a small January camp.

February’s camp is even smaller, as the match against Iceland will be the only contest El Tri plays this week. As was the case in January, Mexico’s roster is exclusively made up of Liga MX players, as every branch of Mexican soccer continues to try and help El Tri’s World Cup push.

Iceland arrives to the clash after failing to qualify for the World Cup playoffs, missing out on a chance to make a second appearance in the tournament.

Aguirre will use the friendly to continue assessing local talents in the final game before El Tri’s March international friendlies, where Aguirre expects to bring at least “80% of the final World Cup roster.”

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Iceland Kick-Off?

Location : Querétaro, Mexico

: Querétaro, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Corregidora

: Estadio Corregidora Date : Wednesday, Feb. 25

: Wednesday, Feb. 25 Kick-off Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Mexico vs. Iceland Head-to-Head Record

Mexico : 3 wins

: 3 wins Iceland : 0 wins

: 0 wins Draws: 2

Last Meeting: Mexico 2–1 Iceland (May 29, 2021)—International Friendly

Current Form (All Competitions)

Mexico (WWLDD) Iceland (LWDLL) Bolivia 0–1 Mexico Ukraine 2–0 Iceland Panama 0–1 Mexico Azerbaijan 0–2 Iceland Mexico 1–2 Paraguay Iceland 2–2 France Mexico 0–0 Uruguay Iceland 3–5 Ukraine Mexico 1–1 Ecuador France 2–1 Iceland

How to Watch Mexico vs. Iceland on TV and Live Stream

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, FOX One, FOX Deportes, ViX, FOX Sports App Mexico TUDN, Canal 5, Azteca 7, ViX, Azteca Deportes

Mexico Team News

Roberto Alvarado has a strong chance of being a starter come the World Cup. | Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

Seven players from Liga MX leaders Chivas were selected by Aguirre and it wouldn’t be a surprise if more than half of them start against Iceland.

Raúl Rángel started both January friendlies between the sticks and could get the nod again as he seems to have overtaken Luis Malagón in the starting goalkeeper race. Dual-national Richard Ledzma has been sensational since the turn of the year and will likely get the nod at right back.

Mexico’s entire attacking line could be a carbon copy of what Chivas have deployed this season, with Roberto Alvarado and Efraín Álvarez flanking striker Armando González.

In midfield, the Cruz Azul duo of Erik Lira and Carlos Rodríguez will likely be complemented by undisputed starter Marcel Ruiz.

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Iceland

Aguirre will likely deploy his most in-form XI | FotMob

Mexico predicted lineup vs. Iceland (4-3-3): Rangel; Ledezma, Reyes, López, Gallardo; Ruiz, Lira, Rodríguez; Alvarado, González, Álvarez.

Iceland Team News

Iceland will play its first game since getting eliminated from World Cup contention. | Halldor Kolbeins/AFP/Getty Images

Iceland will take the pitch for the first time since falling to Ukraine 2–0 back in November, a defeat that ended its 2026 World Cup hopes. Arnar Gunnlaugsson has since been appointed as Iceland’s new manager and will make his debut against El Tri.

Like Mexico, Iceland’s roster for Wednesday’s clash exclusively includes players from the nation’s local league. Standout players such as Lille’s Hákon Haraldsson, Fiorentina’s Albert Guðmundsson and Genoa’s Mikael Egill Ellertsson won’t make the trip to Mexico and will remain with their clubs.

Former Premier League talents, Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson and Gylfi Sigurðsson will command a vastly inexperienced side that will take the pitch at the Estadio Corregidora. Of Iceland’s 20-man roster, half of them are yet to make their international debut.

Iceland Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

A number of players will make their international debuts for Iceland against Mexico. | FotMob

Iceland Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1): Einarsson; Gunnarsson, Guðmundsson, Kristjánsson, Helgason; Hafsteinsson, Gudmundsson; Ingimundarson, Sigurðsson, Ingason; Atlason

Mexico vs. Iceland Score Prediction

Many of Iceland’s traveling squad have barely played in recent months, with stoppages in the local league due to weather interrupting their seasons. Meanwhile, El Tri’s talents are in the thick of the Liga MX season and will unquestionably have the physical shape advantage—especially playing in altitude.

Mexico has the overall edge in quality and, at home against an inexperienced side, players will be eager to leave a mark on the clash to impress Aguirre. It won’t be the flashiest of performances, but Mexico will be far superior and comfortably cruise to victory against Iceland on Wednesday.

Score Prediction: Mexico 2–0 Iceland

