There’s no second chance for the Mexico national team when it hosts Jamaica on Tuesday night, needing to overcome a 3–2 first-leg defeat to avoid a humiliating elimination in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Mexico produced a dismal display away at Jamaica in Saturday’s first leg. Without needing to play spectacularly, the Reggae Boyz took advantage of mistakes and secured a 3–0 advantage before El Tri mustered a response with two goals inside the final 20 minutes of the match to stay alive in the tie.

Rafael Márquez’s tenure at the helm of Mexico has gotten off to a nightmare start. Five straight games without a win and three consecutive defeats have put the rookie manager firmly on the hot-seat, and he could suffer devastating consequences if he doesn’t guide El Tri to an emphatic comeback on Tuesday in the team’s first-ever game at the Estadio BBVA.

Still, Mexico remains the favorite to advance to the Nations League Finals. The pair of late goals are of significant importance given the away-goals rule is at play in the tournament. At home, against an inferior opponent, anything but a victory to seal El Tri’s advancement will be considered unacceptable.

Mexico vs. Jamaica Score Prediction

El Tri Avoids Humiliation at Home

Gilberto Mora was one of the few Mexico players that showed up in the first-leg. | Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Whether it’s the state of the pitch, the relentless humidity or any other factor, there will be no excuses for Márquez and his team if they fail to deliver on Tuesday night. Everything is in El Tri’s favor in its quest to overcome the debacle that was Saturday’s first leg.

As disappointing as Mexico’s performance was on Saturday, it’s not like Jamaica dominated emphatically. Rudolph Speid’s side was opportunistic, scoring from the three shots on goal they registered all night, and goalkeeper Jahmali Waite had a night to remember with five crucial saves.

Although Jamaica has athletic forwards that have already shown the ability to seriously harm Mexico, El Tri still has an overwhelming talent edge. Facing a one-goal deficit and with two away goals already in the bag, Mexico should be able to survive yet another Nations League quarterfinals scare and keep its title defense alive.

El Tri’s Nations League precedent : Mexico is in a familiar situation. El Tri also lost the away first leg of the Nations League quarterfinals in 2023 and 2024, yet it managed to come from behind and qualify both times.

: Mexico is in a familiar situation. El Tri also lost the away first leg of the Nations League quarterfinals in 2023 and 2024, yet it managed to come from behind and qualify both times. Mexico’s record vs. Jamaica at home : Mexico is undefeated in the 10 clashes it has played on home soil against Jamaica, securing eight wins and two draws.

: Mexico is undefeated in the 10 clashes it has played on home soil against Jamaica, securing eight wins and two draws. Away Goals rule: Any Mexico win in which Jamaica fails to score two or more goals will result in El Tri’s qualification.

Prediction: Mexico 3–1 Jamaica

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Jamaica

Márquez will likely deploy a very attack-minded XI. | FotMob

Márquez teased that he’ll deploy an “aggressive” lineup to try to secure the comeback, which suggests more attacking profiles could feature from the start.

Santaigo Gimenez once again failed to offer much at striker, so Armando González could get the nod up front with Mexico’s starting wingers alongside him.

Chivas teenager Santiago Sandoval contributed to Mexico’s late reaction at the weekend with an assist, and he could start in midfield—a position he has operated in with Mexico, despite mostly playing as a forward at the club level. Gilberto Mora was by far El Tri’s best player in Saturday’s defeat, and after bagging his second international goal, he’s the key to Mexico’s comeback.

Jesús Gallardo scored an own goal and then committed a penalty in a nightmare night last time out, so Mateo Chávez should get a chance at left back. After returning from a devastating knee injury that ended his World Cup dreams, Rodrigo Huescas could make his return to El Tri at right back, supplying another attacking threat down the flank.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. Jamaica (4-3-3): Rángel; Huescas, Montes, Vásquez, Chávez; Mora, Lira, Sandoval; Alvarado, González, Quiñones.

Jamaica Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

Jamaica could potentially make just once change to the XI that took the pitch at the weekend. | FotMob

Jamaica is still dealing with crucial absences due to injury, and after such a strong result, it’s unlikely Speid makes many changes to his XI. “Team that wins, repeats,” as the old saying goes.

Renaldo Cephas was Jamaica’s most dangerous player on Saturday, and his speed and directness will be essential to build on the one-goal advantage. Javon East will operate at striker, and Kaheim Dixon completes the front three wide left.

The back three will remain unchanged, but Denzel Hall could replace Kyle Ming at right wingback after the latter struggled against Julián Quiñones.

Key players such as Leon Bailey, Kevon Lambert, Demarai Gray, Tyreece Campbell and starting goalkeeper André Blake remain unavailable for selection. Still, Waite was excellent filling in for Jamaica’s captain between the sticks.

Jamaica predicted lineup vs. Mexico (3-4-3): Waite; Latibeaudiere, King, Freckleton; Hall, Anderson, Clarke, Webster; Dixon, East, Cephas.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Jamaica Kick Off?

Location: Monterrey, Mexico

Monterrey, Mexico Stadium : Estadio BBVA

: Estadio BBVA Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Tuesday, Nov. 17 Kickoff Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Jamaica on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States PlazaSports on YouTube, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN App Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX Canada One soccer