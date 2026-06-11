Mexico vs. South Africa—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Rejoice, soccer fans—it’s finally here. The 2026 World Cup is getting underway.

After literally years of anticipation, the sport’s biggest stage has returned. Kicking off on Thursday, co-host Mexico faces 2010 host South Africa—a repeat of the opening fixture 16 years ago—in the curtain-raiser at the iconic Estadio Azteca, setting for the 1970 and 1986 finals.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the fixture, including potential lineups and how to watch.

Mexico vs. South Africa Score Prediction

Mexico Ease to Victory

Mexico’s form has surged at the perfect time. | Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Mexico should breeze through this one for several reasons.

First and foremost, El Tri are the stronger side on paper, boasting high-level talent across the pitch—from defensive veteran Edson Álvarez, to Atlético Madrid prospect Obed Vargas in the middle and Raúl Jiménez leading the line.

South Africa, while far from pushovers, lack comparable star power, with most of its squad competing domestically in the South African Premiership back home.

Secondly, Mexico arrive in red-hot form. In its last three warm-up friendlies, Javier Aguirre’s team beat Ghana 2–0, Australia 1–0, and then thrashed Serbia 5–1. South Africa, meanwhile, has been held to draws by both Jamaica and Nicaragua—neither of which will be at the World Cup.

Finally, there is home advantage. Playing on home soil in front of a packed, predominantly Mexican crowd should give El Tri a clear edge—something South Africa will remember all too well after claiming an unexpected 1–1 draw against Mexico in the 2010 World Cup opener in Johannesburg.

It is the World Cup, and anything can happen—but it’s difficult to imagine much beyond a Mexico win.

The Azteca fortress: The last time Mexico lost a competitive match at this stadium was in 2013, a 2–1 defeat to Honduras in a World Cup qualifier. Before that, it hadn’t been beaten there since 2001, when Costa Rica also managed a qualifying win.

The last time Mexico lost a competitive match at this stadium was in 2013, a 2–1 defeat to Honduras in a World Cup qualifier. Before that, it hadn’t been beaten there since 2001, when Costa Rica also managed a qualifying win. History in openers: Mexico has not lost its opening match at a World Cup since 1994, defeated by Norway. Since then, it has won five of seven opening games, drawing two.

Prediction: Mexico 3–1 South Africa

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. South Africa

Javier Aguirre could spring some surprises with his selection. | Sports Illustrated

Mexico has dealt with a few injury concerns heading into the World Cup, but fortunately for El Tri, those issues now appear to be resolved, giving Javier Aguirre a full squad to choose from.

Expect the center back pairing of César Montes and Johan Vásquez to start, with captain Edson Álvarez anchoring the midfield in front of them as part of what the manager has dubbed the “safety triangle.”

He is likely to be joined in midfield by Real Betis star Álvaro Fidalgo, while Raúl Jiménez—Mexico’s third all-time top scorer—will almost certainly lead the line, most likely flanked by Alexis Vega on the left and Roberto Alvarado on the right.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. South Africa (4-3-3): Rangel; Reyes, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Mora, Álvarez, Fidalgo; Alvarado, Jiménez, Vega.

South Africa Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

South Africa’s attack will be spearheaded by Lyle Foster. | Sports Illustrated

Hugo Broos’s South Africa typically lines up in a 4-2-3-1 system, built around structure and balance, with two holding midfielders, wide players providing width, and a central playmaker operating just behind a lone striker.

Captain Ronwen Williams is the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper and will start, while the defensive setup in front of him is expected to feature Ime Okon and Aubrey Modiba in a central partnership.

In midfield, Teboho Mokoena is set to play an anchoring role, likely alongside Sphephelo Sithole.

Further forward, Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster—the team’s primary attacking threat—are regular starters and expected to play important roles in the final third.

South Africa predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1): Williams; Muadu, Okon, Makhanya, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena; Moremi, Zwane, Appollis; Foster.

What Time Does Mexico vs. South Africa Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Thursday, June 11

: Thursday, June 11 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Mexico vs. South Africa on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Prime Video UK, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player, Bet365 United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Tubi, FOXOne, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Nu9ve, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave

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