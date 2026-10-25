‘Pure Football’—Michael Carrick Benches Bruno Fernandes With Scathing Revelation

After suffering from the sharpened tongue of Bruno Fernandes in midweek, Michael Carrick fired a subtle barb of his own toward Manchester United’s club captain.

When quizzed on why the Portuguese playmaker had been dropped for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth, Carrick dismissed any suggestion that this was a result of Fernandes’s outspoken criticism of his tactics. Instead, he claimed this was a “pure football” decision.

That Fernandes was even part of the matchday roster at all was something of a surprise after he publicly lambasted Carrick’s instructions for Wednesday’s Champions League humbling at the hands of Como.

“It’s a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave a little bit of space in behind,” the midfielder scoffed. “I think sometimes we have to be more brave under pressure and trying to take a risk of getting that press very high and making them uncomfortable.”

Carrick dismissed Fernandes’s complaints when they were put to him on the shores of Lake Como and refused to rule out stripping him of the captaincy. “I’ll always do what’s best for the football club,” he warned.

Yet, for all his explosive talk, Fernandes has endured enough struggles on the pitch to vindicate his position out of the starting XI.

Bruno Fernandes’s Dire Run of Form

It’s not quite clicking for Bruno Fernandes. | PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP/Getty Images

It’s been an almighty come-down for the reigning Premier League Player of the Season. After putting together the most creatively prolific campaign in the competition’s history, surpassing the single-season assist record of 20 jointly held by the illustrious pairing of Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandes has created just one goal for his teammates this term.

This is not simply a case of unfortunate finishing. Fernandes has gone from creating four chances per game to 2.3. His expected assists (xA) figures have followed a similar decline while the quality of the diminished opportunities he has been able to muster has also taken a steep dive.

During the 2025–26 Premier League campaign, Fernandes created one Opta-defined ‘big chance’ every 93 minutes he was on the pitch. The 32-year-old has created just one ‘big chance’ across the first 10 and a half hours of top-flight soccer he’s amassed this term.

Fernandes’s Dropoff in Numbers

Statistic (All PL) 2025–26 (per 90) 2026–27 (per 90) Assists 0.62 0.14 Expected Assists 0.36 0.21 Chances Created 3.99 2.29 Big Chances Created 0.97 0.14 Line-Breaking Passes 16.8 14.1

Stats via FotMob.

Fernandes hasn’t been entirely prolific either, scoring in just two Manchester United matches this season; rattling in a hat trick against newly promoted Ipswich Town before nabbing the second in a 4–0 rout of Azerbaijan side Sabah FK.

Yet, the most damning aspect of the playmaker’s recent performances have come off the ball. Fernandes made it clear that United were told to not press Como, but the captain still charged around on his own upfront, tiring himself out while offering no real threat of winning the ball at any point. “We actually half pressed man-to-man in the second half and ended up conceding a goal from that,” Carrick pointed out.

As Ralf Rangnick, one of Carrick’s predecessors in the Old Trafford dugout, pointed out, you cannot press half-heartedly: “A little bit of pressing is like a little bit of pregnant.”