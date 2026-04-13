‘Getting Closer’—Michael Carrick Confirms More Good News for Man Utd

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has confirmed Kobbie Mainoo is inching closer to signing a new contract at Old Trafford, but decisions still have to be made on three other players on expiring deals.

Having been close to leaving the club under former boss Ruben Amorim, Mainoo has rediscovered his prominence at Old Trafford under Carrick. Over his last 10 appearances, Mainoo has earned more than half of the minutes he was handed during his 40 outings of the Amorim era.

Asked whether he was confident Mainoo would follow center back Harry Maguire in signing a new contract, Carrick admitted: “We’d like to think so, and it’s getting closer, so we’re positive with that.

“We’re calm with it, but we’re positive with it, and time will tell how it goes. But at the moment, we are in a good place.”

Mainoo’s current deal runs until 2027, meaning United are in no urgent rush to thrash out an extension. However, there are a handful of players in the final few months of their contracts, with decisions needed sooner, rather than later.

Carrick: Contract Decisions Not Sorted Yet

A decision must be made on Tyrell Malacia. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

While Casemiro’s exit has already been confirmed, United must still decide on the future of goalkeeper Tom Heaton, left back Tyrell Malacia and on-loan winger Jadon Sancho, whose deals all expire this summer.

Of the trio, Sancho’s contract is the only to include a 12-month extension option.

“I think coming to the summer, there’s contracts, and there’s all sorts of things that need to be sorted out, but at this stage, to that stage, it’s not been sorted out just yet,” Carrick admitted.

“I think we’ll cross that bridge a little bit further down the line, but it’s great to have Harry sorted and clarity in that situation. Casemiro was a little bit before me really, so I wasn’t particularly involved in that, but I think as time goes, everything ends up getting sorted out.

“We’re just not at that stage where anything else is sorted just yet.”

More Departures the Only Way Forward

Man Utd could still extend Jadon Sancho’s contract. | Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Heaton, who turns 40 later this week, is popular in his role as third-choice goalkeeper. He has played just three times since returning to the club in 2021 and has not touched the pitch since February 2023.

A one-year extension could be on the cards for the veteran, but United must resist the urge to follow suit with either Malacia or Sancho.

United paid around $17 million (£15 million) to sign Malacia in 2022 and got solid service out of the left back in his debut year before a nasty knee injury derailed his career. He has played just 323 minutes for the Red Devils since the summer of 2023 and a mixed loan spell with PSV Eindhoven in the second half of last season failed to boost his reputation.

Offering an extension to Malacia would purely be an attempt to protect the value of their asset from United, but the reality is the list of suitors for the 26-year-old is so limited that it could easily end up costing more to keep him around than it would raise by holding out for a sale.

With a potential loss of $17 million, United may not be particularly concerned, but that dilemma becomes much tougher when it comes to Sancho and his $90 million (£73 million) transfer fee.

Accepting such a huge loss on Sancho would be humiliating for the Red Devils but there is simply no other option, considering his bumper wages which some reports place as high as $400,000 (£300,000) per week.

United could extend his contract by the additional year and try to sell, but the market is not going to be lucrative after underwhelming loans with both Chelsea and Aston Villa. Any fee received would be minuscule—given United’s weak negotiating stance, there is no guarantee any club would even pay up for Sancho.

Moving on and swallowing the mammoth loss is, however surprisingly, the only move that makes financial sense.

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