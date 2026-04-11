‘The Situation’—Michael Carrick Offers Update on Man Utd Job Prospects

Michael Carrick has admitted he remains in the dark over his future at Manchester United as he approaches the final seven games of the season.

Hired as an interim boss to replace Ruben Amorim in January, the inexperienced Carrick was initially seen as a stop-gap appointment but quickly won fans over with a major upturn in form—seven wins and two draws from 10 games.

A handful of players have publicly backed Carrick for the job, but the former midfielder is in no rush for clarity.

“I understand the situation, and where we were at when we came back in January, the plan for the rest of the season and the possibilities in the summer,” he told Sky Sports. “I don't think that’s changed.

“Things will get sorted when they get sorted. For me it’s just about doing the best job that we can and plan for the future and the good of the club and the players in the squad. I am not coming to get through to the end of the season and deal with what’s next.

“I think it’s important we make a plan and follow that through for the squad to get stronger. If I am part of it then I am part of it. If not, then that is the situation I walked into.”

Carrick: I Want to Be First English Premier League Winner

Carrick (left) was no stranger to silverware during his playing days. | Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

Carrick is keen to focus on the future, rather than any of the recent struggles which prompted United to pick up the phone and call him for help three months ago.

Having won five Premier League titles during his time as a player at United, Carrick admitted he is keen to lead the team back to those famous heights. Doing so would make him the first English manager to win the Premier League and the first since Howard Wilkinson in 1992 to win the top-flight title.

“I’d love that to be the case,” he confessed. “At some point you’d like to think it would happen. For whatever reason it hasn’t. Timing is important.

“We had a manager here for quite a period of time who was definitely not English but hugely successful. If it got to the stage and that was me, that would be amazing.

“That’s got to be the goal at some point for this football club, to be back to winning league titles. It is where we want to be.”

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